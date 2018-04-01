शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Swamy lashes out on Mehbooba for her statement that we should talk to Pakistan

महबूबा के बयान पर स्वामी का पलटवार, कहा- 'वह पाक की महबूबा हो सकती हैं, हमारी नहीं'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 01 Apr 2018 02:39 PM IST
सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी
सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी
जम्मू कश्मीर की मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती ने शनिवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से पाकिस्तान के साथ जल्द से जल्द बातचीत की प्रक्रिया शुरू करने की अपील की थी। उनके इस बयान पर पलटवार करते हुए बीजेपी सांसद  सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने कहा है कि वह पाकिस्तान की महबूबा हो सकती है हमारी नहीं।
स्वामी ने कहा- मुझे समझ नहीं आता है कि आखिर पाकिस्तान से सबसे पसंदीदा राष्ट्र का दर्जा वापस क्यों नहीं लिया गया है। ऐसा इसलिए नहीं हुआ क्योंकि उनके जैसे लोग ही इसके लिए दबाव बनाते हैं। महबूबा पाकिस्तान के लिए महबूबा हो सकती हैं, हमारे लिए नहीं। कश्मीरी पंडितों के एक समूह द्वारा आयोजित समारोह में महबूबा ने कहा था कि युद्ध कभी कोई विकल्प नहीं न था और न हो सकता है। आपसी मेलमिलाप ही एक मंत्र है जिसका पालन करने की हमें जरूरत है।

महबूबा ने कहा था कि हमने पीएम मोदी से पाकिस्तान से संवाद करने की अपील की है। हमें पड़ोसी मुल्क से यह आश्वासन लेने की जरूरत है कि वह भारत के खिलाफ अपनी सरजमीं के इस्तेमाल करने की अनुमति नहीं देगा। हकीकत में, हम सभी को पता है कि राज्य में शांति की चाबी पाकिस्तान में है क्योंकि वे ही राज्य में आतंकियों को भेजते हैं।

मुफ्ती कहा था कि कश्मीर घाटी में आजादी के नारों को बदलने की कोशिश किए जाने की जरूरत है। ऐसा किया जा सकता है। आखिर जम्मू-कश्मीर मध्य एशियाई देशों का गेटवे क्यों नहीं हो सकता है। यदि चीन-पाकिस्तान इकोनामिक कॉरिडोर संभव है तो यह भी संभव है। अगर हम नई सड़कों खोल दें तो आजादी के नारे खुद ब खुद बदल जाएंगे।
 

