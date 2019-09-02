शहर चुनें

India News

जमात-उल-मुजाहिद्दीन बांग्लादेश का संदिग्ध सदस्य कासिम गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Mon, 02 Sep 2019 04:06 PM IST
हथकड़ी
हथकड़ी - फोटो : social media
कोलकाता पुलिस के विशेष कार्य बल (एसटीएफ) ने यहां आतंकी संगठन जमात-उल-मुजाहिद्दीन बांग्लादेश (जेएमबी) के संदिग्ध सदस्य को गिरफ्तार किया है। एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने सोमवार को यह जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि एक सूचना पर एसटीएफ के दल ने गजनबी ब्रिज के पास कनाल ईस्ट रोड से 22 वर्षीय मोहम्मद अब्दुल कासिम उर्फ कासिम को गिरफ्तार किया है। 
अधिकारी ने कहा कि कासिम बर्दवान जिले के मंगलकोटे पुलिस थाना क्षेत्र के दुरमुट गांव का रहने वाला है। 


 
kolkata jamaat ul mujahideen bangladesh जमात-उल-मुजाहिदीन बांग्लादेश एसटीएफ






