सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस: अगले हफ्ते सीबीआई को अपनी राय देगा मेडिकल बोर्ड

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 17 Sep 2020 01:38 PM IST
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (फाइल फोटो)
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Instagram

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत के मामले में गठित मेडिकल बोर्ड अगले हफ्ते सीबीआई को अपनी राय देगा। इस बात की जानकारी एम्स के फॉरेंसिक विभाग के प्रमुख और सुशांत मामले में गथित मेडिकल बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष डॉ. सुधीर गुप्ता ने दी।
डॉ. सुधीर ने कहा, 'मेडिकल बोर्ड की राय अगले हफ्ते सीबीआई को दी जाएगी। मुझे उम्मीद है कि बिना किसी संदेह के यह निर्णायक होगा। चूंकि मामला अभी अदालत के अधीन है इसलिए इससे संबंधित रिपोर्ट साझा नहीं की जा सकती हैं।'
