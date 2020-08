मोर्चरी में सुशांत के शव के पास क्या कर रही थीं रिया, गवाह बोले- सीबीआई को सब बताऊंगा

I was at Cooper Hospital on June 15 after Karni Sena's state head asked me to go. On requesting staff, Rhea Chakraborty was allowed to see #SushantSinghRajput's mortal remains. As I removed the sheet, she kept her hand on his chest & said 'sorry babu': Surjeet Rathore, Karni Sena pic.twitter.com/o3SVPL8NGi