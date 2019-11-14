बेबुनियाद आरोप लगाने वालों को करारा जवाब है राफेल पर फैसला, कांग्रेस मांगे माफी :अमित शाह 

Amit Shah: Now,it has been proved that disruption of Parliament over Rafale was a sham.The time could have been better utilised for welfare of people.After today's rebuke from SC,Congress & its leader,for whom politics is above national interest must apologise to the nation. https://t.co/jUhfUA8VdF— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019
सुप्रीम कोर्ट से उपचुनाव लड़ने की राहत मिलने के बाद गुरुवार को 17 बागी विधायकों में से 15 भाजपा में शामिल हो गए हैं।
14 नवंबर 2019