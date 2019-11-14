शहर चुनें

supreme courts verdict on rafale deal: Home minister Amit shah says congress must apologise

बेबुनियाद आरोप लगाने वालों को करारा जवाब है राफेल पर फैसला, कांग्रेस मांगे माफी :अमित शाह 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 14 Nov 2019 04:16 PM IST
अमित शाह
अमित शाह - फोटो : ANI
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गुरुवार को राफेल मामले में पुनर्विचार याचिकाओं को खारिज कर दिया है। इस फैसले के बाद केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधा है। 
अमित शाह ने कहा कि पुनर्विचार याचिका रद्द करने का सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला उन नेताओं व पार्टियों को करारा जवाब है, जो विेद्वेषपूर्ण व बेबुनियाद अभियान चलाते हैं।उन्होंने कहा कि आज के फैसले ने एक बार फिर मोदी सरकार की साख पर मुहर लगा दी है। मोदी सरकार भ्रष्टाचार मुक्त और पारदर्शी है।



गृह मंत्री शाह ने आगे कहा कि अब यह साबित हो गया है कि राफेल के नाम पर संसद नहीं चलने देना काफी शर्म की बात है। इस समय का लोगों के कल्याणकारी कामों के लिए सदुपयोग हो सकता था। उन्होंने कांग्रेस से माफी मांगने की बात कहते हुए कहा कि कांग्रेस और देशहितों से उपर राजनीति करने वालों को माफी मांगनी चाहिए। 
राफेल
India News

राफेल विमान की खूबियों से लेकर विवाद तक, यहां जानिए सबकुछ

14 नवंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी-रविशंकर प्रसाद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राफेल पर सरकार को क्लीनचिट: भाजपा बोली- सत्यमेव जयते, देश से माफी मांगें राहुल

14 नवंबर 2019

पूर्व वायुसेनाध्यक्ष बीएस धनोआ
India News

राफेल: पूर्व वायुसेनाध्यक्ष धनोआ बोले- राजनीतिक फायदे के लिए मामले को उठाना गलत

14 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

राफेल, सबरीमाला और चौकीदार चोर है पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला, जानिए खास बातें

14 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

'चौकीदार चोर है' और राफेल पर भी थोड़ी देर में सुप्रीम कोर्ट में फैसला

14 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

राफेल, राहुल और सबरीमला मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट कल सुनाएगा फैसला

13 नवंबर 2019

supreme court rafale deal rahul gandhi amit shah
