Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court to pronounce its order on a number of petitions seeking guidelines on the right to protest

'प्रदर्शन के अधिकार' को लेकर दायर कई याचिकाओं पर कल फैसला सुनाएगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Oct 2020 09:11 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

ख़बर सुनें
सर्वोच्च न्यायालय ऐसी कई याचिकाओं पर बुधवार को फैसला सुनाएगा जिनमें राइट टू प्रोटेस्ट यानी प्रदर्शन के अधिकार को लेकर दिशा-निर्देश की मांग के साथ अन्य निर्देशों की मांग की गई थी। ये याचिकाएं नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के खिलाफ राष्ट्रीय राजधानी नई दिल्ली के शाहीन बाग में हुए प्रदर्शन को लेकर दायर की गई थीं। 
india news national supreme court right to protest shaheen bagh protest

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

X

