शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court to hear the bail application filed by former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar on Thursday

सुप्रीम कोर्ट: पूर्व कांग्रेस नेता सज्जन कुमार की जमानत याचिका पर गुरुवार को सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Wed, 17 Mar 2021 05:10 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सज्जन कुमार
सज्जन कुमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला (फाइल)
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
उम्रकैद की सजा काट रहे पूर्व कांग्रेस नेता सज्जन कुमार की जमानत याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में गुरुवार को सुनवाई होगी। 74 वर्षीय सज्जन कुमार को साल 1984 में हुए सिख विरोधी दंगों के मामले में उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाई गई थी।
विज्ञापन



 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national sajjan kumar supreme court sajjan kumar bail plea

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

जालंधर में युवती की 13 साल के बच्चे से शादी।
Jalandhar

अंधविश्वास का एक रूप ऐसा भी : 13 साल के बच्चे की शादी की, चंद घंटों बाद विधवा हुई पत्नी

17 मार्च 2021

सांसद रामस्वरूप शर्मा के शव को एंबुलेंस में डालते पुलिस कर्मी
Delhi

हिमाचल प्रदेश : भाजपा सांसद रामस्वरुप शर्मा की संदिग्ध मौत, दिल्ली आवास में फंदे से लटकी मिली लाश

17 मार्च 2021

मुख्यमंत्रियों संग पीएम मोदी की बैठक
India News

मुख्यमंत्रियों संग बैठक में बोले पीएम मोदी- कोरोना की दूसरी लहर को तुरंत रोकना होगा, लापरवाही ना बरतें

17 मार्च 2021

सांसद राम स्वरूप शर्मा की संदिग्ध हालत में मौत
Delhi

सांसद रामस्वरूप की संदिग्ध मौत: कुछ दिनों से नहीं कर रहे थे किसी से बात, कमरे में मिलीं बहुत सी दवाइयां

17 मार्च 2021

भाजपा सांसद रामस्वरूप शर्मा ने 2014 में पहली बार चुनाव लड़ा था।
Himachal Pradesh

2014 में पीएम मोदी ने जब कहा था- 'अरे भाई रामस्वरूप तुम भी जीत गए'

17 मार्च 2021

बेटे के एक थप्पड़ से मां की मौत
Delhi

बेरहम बेटा: कहासुनी में खोया आपा, मां को जड़ा थप्पड़, जन्म देने वाली ने तोड़ दिया दम, वीडियो वायरल

17 मार्च 2021

एंटीलिया के घर के बाहर कार पार्क करने वाले शख्स की तस्वीर
India News

एंटीलिया मामला : वाजे ने पहचान छिपाने के लिए पहना था कुर्ता-पायजामा, सीसीटीवी में लग रहा था पीपीई किट

17 मार्च 2021

वृषभ और तुला राशि के स्वामी शुक्र कन्या राशि में नीचराशिगत संज्ञक और मीन राशि में उच्चराशिगत संज्ञक माने गए हैं।
Predictions

शुक्र का राशि परिवर्तन: 10 अप्रैल तक मीन राशि में रहेंगे सुख और वैभव देने वाले शुक्र ग्रह

17 मार्च 2021

केएल राहुल
Cricket News

क्या अगले मैच से बाहर होंगे राहुल: मैच में करारी शिकस्त के बाद कप्तान कोहली ने दिया जवाब

17 मार्च 2021

आयुष किशोर
Lucknow

मेरी बीवी की एक युवक से दोस्ती: भाजपा सांसद के बेटे से पुलिस ने की 5 घंटे पूछताछ, इस बार सुनाई नई कहानी

17 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X