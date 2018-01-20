Download App
SC ने कहा- शादी से नहीं बल्कि जन्म से होती है जाति निर्धारित

Supreme Court said that caste of a person is decided by birth not by marriage
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गुरुवार को कहा है कि किसी शख्स की जाति अपरिवर्तनीय होती है, जिसे शादी के बाद भी बदला नहीं जा सकता। कोर्ट एक महिला के केस की सुनवाई कर रही थी जिसपर अनुसूचित जाति के शख्स से शादी करने के बाद आरक्षण लेने का आरोप लगा था। महिला ने आरक्षण का फायदा लेते हुए केंद्रीय विद्यालय में अध्यापिका की नौकरी प्राप्त की थी।

अरुण मिश्रा और एमएम शांतनागौदर की बेंच ने सुनवाई के दौरान महिला से कहा कि उन्हें आरक्षण का फायदा नहीं मिल सकता क्योंकि उनका जन्म एक उच्च जाति में हुआ है। पिछले दो दशकों से सेवारत यह महिला अब वाइस-प्रिंसिपल बन चुकी थी। कोर्ट का कहना है कि अनुसूचित जाति के शख्स से शादी करने के बाद भी उसकी जाति में कोई बदलाव नहीं होगा।

कोर्ट ने कहा कि इसमें किसी तरह के संदेह की बात नहीं है कि जाति का निर्धारण जन्म से होता है। महिला का जन्म अग्रवाल परिवार में हुआ है, जो सामान्य वर्ग में आता है ना कि अनुसूचित जाति वर्ग में। महिला ने भले ही अनुसूचित जाति के शख्स से शादी की है, लेकिन उसे अनुसूचित जाति का सर्टिफिकेट नहीं मिल सकता।

महिला को साल 1991 में बुलंदशहर के मजिस्ट्रेट ने जाति प्रमाण पत्र जारी किया था जिसमें उन्हें अनुसूचित जाति का बताया गया था। महिला की नियुक्ति के दो दशक बाद उनके खिलाफ एक शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई थी। जिसमें कहा गया था कि उन्होंने गैर-कानूनी तरीके से आरक्षण का फायदा उठाया है। इसके बाद साल 2015 में उनका यह सर्टिफिकेट रद्द कर दिया गया था।
