Supreme Court rejects a PIL filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma, seeking action against Finance Minister Arun Jaitely and alleged that he wanted to "plunder" capital reserve of RBI to waive off loan to certain companies. The Court has slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on Sharma.— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
अमित शाह रथयात्रा के लिए आज पश्चिम बंगाल दौरे पर जाने वाले थे पर हाईकोर्ट से रथ यात्रा की इजाजत न मिलने के बाद उन्होंने अपना दौरा रद्द कर दिया।
7 दिसंबर 2018