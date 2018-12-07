शहर चुनें

जेटली के खिलाफ आरोप लगाने वाली याचिका खारिज, वकील पर लगा 50 हजार का जुर्माना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 07 Dec 2018 12:08 PM IST
Arun Jaitley
Arun Jaitley
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आरबीआई कैपिटल रिजर्व के संबंध में वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली के खिलाफ आरोप लगाने वाली जनहित याचिका खारिज कर दी। साथ ही उच्चतम न्यायालय ने अरुण जेटली के खिलाफ जनहित याचिका दाखिल करने वाले वकील पर 50 हजार रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया है। 
बता दें कि वकील मनोहर लाल शर्मा ने वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में एक पीआईएल दायर किया था, जिसमें उन्होंने जेटली के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की थी और आरोप लगाया था कि वह कुछ कंपनियों को ऋण छोड़ने के लिए आरबीआई के पूंजीगत रिजर्व को 'लूट' लेना चाहते हैं। 
 

supreme court pil rejected arun jaitley rbi capital reserve सुप्रीम कोर्ट अरुण जेटली
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

BJP President Amit Shah will not go to West Bengal for Rath Yatra
India News

रथयात्रा की इजाजत न मिलने पर अमित शाह ने रद्द किया बंगाल का दौरा, खंडपीठ से की अपील

अमित शाह रथयात्रा के लिए आज पश्चिम बंगाल दौरे पर जाने वाले थे पर हाईकोर्ट से रथ यात्रा की इजाजत न मिलने के बाद उन्होंने अपना दौरा रद्द कर दिया।

7 दिसंबर 2018

भारतीय शहर
India News

तेजी से बढ़ते शहरों में 20 में से 17 शहर भारतीय : रिपोर्ट

7 दिसंबर 2018

inspector subodh kumar
India News

अखलाक कांड: शहीद सुबोध सिंह ने किया था खुलासा, मामले में मीट सैंपल बदलने का बना था दबाव

7 दिसंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

ऑनलाइन मंगाते हैं शराब तो हो जाएं सावधान, इस तरह ठग बना सकते हैं शिकार

7 दिसंबर 2018

Lok Sabha elections 2019 Facebook tightens rules for political advertisement on platform
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: फेसबुक ने कसा शिकंजा, विज्ञापन को लेकर नहीं चलेगी मनमानी

7 दिसंबर 2018

to maintain the faith of people on cbi There should be fair investigation of the case : Alok Verma
India News

सीबीआई पर जनता का विश्वास बनाए रखने के लिए मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच हो : आलोक वर्मा

7 दिसंबर 2018

HCL wil buy IBM software products in 1.8 billion doller
India News

एचसीएल 12,700 करोड़ में खरीदेगी आईबीएम के चुनिंदा सॉफ्टवेयर उत्पादों के कारोबार

7 दिसंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

अगले साल 1 अप्रैल से सभी मोटर वाहन हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट से लैस होंगे

7 दिसंबर 2018

सांसद सावित्री बाई फुले
India News

सावित्री बाई फुले के इन बयानों ने भाजपा को कई बार डाला था संकट में

6 दिसंबर 2018

Top News stories of December 7 live Updates
India News

आज इन प्रमुख खबरों पर रहेगी नजर, अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर मिलेगा अपडेट

7 दिसंबर 2018

VIDEO: राजस्थान और तेलंगाना में मतदान जारी, सीएम वसुंधरा ने डाला वोट

देश के सबसे बड़े राज्य राजस्थान और सबसे नए राज्य तेलंगाना में वोट डाले जा रहे हैं। दोनों ही सूबों में मतदान केंद्रों पर लंबी कतारें लगी हुई हैं। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

7 दिसंबर 2018

SUBODH SINGH 1:34

बुलंदशहर हिंसा में शहीद इंस्पेक्टर के ‘हत्यारे’ की आज गिरफ्तारी संभव समेत इन बड़ी खबरों पर रहेगी नजर

7 दिसंबर 2018

SHARAD YADAV 0:43

VIDEO: शरद यादव का विवादित बयान, वसुंधरा राजे को कहा, पहले से मोटी हो गई हैं

7 दिसंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 0:00

संबित पात्रा पर भड़के संदीप दीक्षित, आपा खो चुके हैं पात्रा, करूंगा कानूनी कार्रवाई

6 दिसंबर 2018

खरीद-फरोख्त 1:33

बैंगलुरू में कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन, केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर पर खरीद-फरोख्त का आरोप

6 दिसंबर 2018

मेनका गांधी
India News

सरकार ने पॉक्सो कानून को किया सख्त, अब नहीं बचेंगे मासूमों के अपराधी

7 दिसंबर 2018

Ram Jethmalani
India News

वरिष्ठ वकील राम जेठमलानी ने भाजपा के खिलाफ चल रहा मुकदमा लिया वापस

6 दिसंबर 2018

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

केन्द्र सरकार के फैसले के खिलाफ सीबीआई निदेशक की याचिका पर न्यायालय में सुनवाई पूरी, फैसला बाद में

6 दिसंबर 2018

Jaiveer Shergill
India News

'किश्ती डूब रही हो तो छलांग मारकर निकलना समझदारी'

7 दिसंबर 2018

भारतीय रेल
India News

रेलवे चलाएगी समानता एक्सप्रेस टूरिस्ट ट्रेन, अंबेडकर-बुद्घ से जुड़े दर्शनीय स्थलों के होंगे दर्शन   

7 दिसंबर 2018

विजय माल्या
India News

'मैंने पैसे चुराए, ये कहानी बंद करके प्लीज पैसा लेलो', आज फिर बोला माल्या

6 दिसंबर 2018

