सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने ईवीएम के स्थान पर बैलेट पेपर से चुनाव कराने की मांग वाली याचिका खारिज की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 22 Nov 2018 12:08 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गुरुवार को बैलेट पेपर से चुनाव कराने की मांग वाली याचिका खारिज की है। याचिका में कहा गया था कि 2019 में होने वाले लोकसभा और राज्यों में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए ईवीएम के स्थान पर बैलेट पेपर का इस्तेमाल होना चाहिए। 
supreme court petition evm ballot paper vs evm assembly election election सुप्रीम कोर्ट ईवीएम याचिका बैलेट पेपर
