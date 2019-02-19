शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Supreme Court refuses to interfere on plea of NGO Common Cause against Nageswara Rao appointment

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने नागेश्वर राव की नियुक्ति को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका का किया निपटारा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 19 Feb 2019 11:13 AM IST
नागेश्वर राव
नागेश्वर राव - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने सीबीआई के अंतरिम निदेशक के तौर पर एम नागेश्वर राव की नियुक्ति को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका का मंगलवार को निपटारा किया। न्यायमूर्ति अरूण मिश्रा एवं न्यायमूर्ति विनीत सरन की एक पीठ ने कहा कि एक पूर्णकालिक सीबीआई निदेशक की नियुक्ति के बाद अब किसी हस्तक्षेप की जरूरत नहीं है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
न्यायालय ने गैर सरकारी संगठन (एनजीओ) ‘कॉमन कॉज’ की एक याचिका पर यह फैसला सुनाया जिसने राव की सीबीआई के अंतरिम निदेशक के तौर पर नियुक्ति को चुनौती दी थी।

1983 बैच के आईपीएस अधिकारी ऋषि कुमार शुक्ला ने चार फरवरी को निदेशक के तौर पर सीबीआई का प्रभार संभाला था।
 

Recommended

delhi high court
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने सीबीआई में हुए तबादलों की जानकारी वाली याचिका की खारिज

13 फरवरी 2019

नागेश्वर राव
India News

पूर्व CBI चीफ नागेश्वर राव को नहीं मिली माफी, कोर्ट चलने तक कोने में बिठाया

12 फरवरी 2019

एम नागेश्वर राव
India News

राव ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से माफी मांगी; कहा- सपने में भी आदेश के उल्लंघन की नहीं सोच सकता

11 फरवरी 2019

क्या है करियर का किस्मत कनेक्शन? जानने के लिए संपर्क करें जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या है करियर का किस्मत कनेक्शन? जानने के लिए संपर्क करें जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
PM Imran Khan orders investigation in attack on Hindu temple in pakistan
Bizarre News

पाकिस्तान में हिंदू मंदिर पर हमला, फिर पीएम इमरान खान ने दे दिया ये आदेश

19 फरवरी 2019

Tennis

पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के बाद ट्रोल हुईं सानिया मिर्जा, सरहद पार से फैंस को भेजा यह संदेश

18 फरवरी 2019

शोएब और सानिया
बायोपिक में सामने आएंगे सानिया मिर्जा की जिंदगी से जुड़े ये 5 विवाद
बायोपिक में सामने आएंगे सानिया मिर्जा की जिंदगी से जुड़े ये 5 विवाद
sania mirza
Tennis

पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के बाद ट्रोल हुईं सानिया मिर्जा, सरहद पार से फैंस को भेजा यह संदेश

18 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

पुलवामा हमले से खौला अक्षय कुमार का खून, आतंकियों को ध्वस्त करने के लिए रचा मास्टर स्ट्रोक

18 फरवरी 2019

akshay kumar
अक्षय कुमार
pulwama martyr
pulwama attack
Bollywood

पुलवामा हमले से खौला अक्षय कुमार का खून, आतंकियों को ध्वस्त करने के लिए रचा मास्टर स्ट्रोक

18 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
supreme court nageswara rao appointment transparent सुप्रीम कोर्ट
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव: रूठों को मनाने और नए साथियों को जोड़ने में जुटी भाजपा

19 फरवरी 2019

Saudi arab and Pakistan protest against United Nations system of blacklist
World

सऊदी और पाक ने किया काली सूची में डालने की संयुक्त राष्ट्र व्यवस्था का विरोध

19 फरवरी 2019

British MPs told Facebook Digital gangster
World

ब्रिटिश सांसदों ने फेसबुक को लगाई लताड़, बताया डिजिटल गैंगस्टर 

19 फरवरी 2019

डेमो
National

मां-बेटी ने 5 लोगों को घर बेचकर 2.50 करोड़ ठगे, न्यू फ्रेंड्स कॉलोनी के पांच सितारा होटल से गिरफ्तार

19 फरवरी 2019

woman leaves dress at ex boyfriend home finds his mom wearing it month later
Bizarre News

प्रेमी के घर कपड़े छोड़ गई थी लड़की, एक्स-ब्वॉयफ्रेंड की मां की हरकत हो गई वायरल

18 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
नेगियमिंख का सुनहरा ताबूत
World

लूट का सुनहरा ताबूत मिस्र को लौटाएगा अमेरिका का म्यूजियम, 28 करोड़ में खरीदा था

18 फरवरी 2019

supreme court
India News

पशु वध पर प्रतिबंध की मांग वाली याचिका सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने की खारिज

18 फरवरी 2019

टमाटर
Madhya Pradesh

भले सड़ जाए पेटलावद का टमाटर पाकिस्तान नहीं भेजेंगे, किसानों का फैसला

18 फरवरी 2019

Pulwama terror attack: State governments and administration come forward to help Kashmiri students 
India News

पुलवामा हमला: कश्मीरी छात्रों की मदद को राज्य सरकारें और प्रशासन आया आगे

18 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पिछले एक साल में 57 फीसदी बढ़े आईईडी विस्फोट 

18 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

दिग्विजय सिंह
India News

'इमरान की वजह से गाली खा रहे हैं आप, सिद्धू जी अपने दोस्त को समझाएं'

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता दिग्विजय सिंह ने पुलवामा में हुए आतंकी हमले को लेकर अपनी पार्टी के नेता नवजोत सिंह सिद्धु पर ही निशाना साधा है।

19 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट
India News

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने मीडिया को 'मारे जाने' की बजाए 'शहीद' का प्रयोग करने वाली याचिका ठुकराई

19 फरवरी 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव: यूपी की 80 में से इन 26 सीटों पर विशेष ध्यान देगी कांग्रेस

19 फरवरी 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी-कपिल सिब्बल
India News

पुलवामा हमले पर कांग्रेस ने बड़ी सुरक्षा खामियों का लगाया आरोप, पीएम को दी ये सलाह

19 फरवरी 2019

मोहम्मद बिन सलमान
India News

सऊदी के प्रिंस सलमान आज भारत आएंगे, पाकिस्तान प्रायोजित आतंकवाद का मुद्दा उठाएगा भारत

19 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

शराब पर निर्भर हैं 5.7 करोड़ भारतीय, उत्तर प्रदेश में होता है सबसे ज्यादा नशा

19 फरवरी 2019

सोहेल महमूद
India News

पुलवामा हमले पर भारत के कड़े रुख से पाक आशंकित, चर्चा के लिए अपने उच्चायुक्त को वापस बुलाया

19 फरवरी 2019

Supreme Court prepares consideration for demand for early hearing on Article 370
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट अनुच्छेद-370 पर जल्द सुनवाई की मांग पर विचार को तैयार

19 फरवरी 2019

Supreme Court to consider plea for urgent hearing against article 370 in jammu Kashmir
India News

धारा 370 के खिलाफ जनहित याचिका की तत्काल सुनवाई पर विचार करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

18 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा हमले के बाद मौके पर तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मी
India News

रिपोर्ट: दिसंबर 2018 तक जैश के 21 सदस्य कश्मीर में कर चुके थे घुसपैठ

19 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

शहीद विभूति ढौंडियाल की पत्नी का आखिरी मैसेज, देखिए तस्वीर

पुलवामा में आतंकियों से हुई मुठभेड़ के दौरान मेजर विभूति ढौंडियाल शहीद हुए। जब उनका पार्थिव शरीर देहरादून उनके घर लाया गया तो उनकी पत्नी ने कैसे उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। देखिए वो गमगीन लेकिन गर्व से भरी तस्वीर।

19 फरवरी 2019

मेजर विभूति 1:14

एक और मेजर विभूति ढौंडियाल के आखिरी दर्शनों के लिए उमड़े लोग

19 फरवरी 2019

370 5:00

जानिए क्या है धारा 370

18 फरवरी 2019

पीएम मोदी 2:37

दिल्ली में पीएम मोदी ने आतंकियों को दी कड़ी चेतावनी, कहा अब बातचीत का वक्त खत्म

18 फरवरी 2019

कुलभूषण जाधव 1:51

जानिए कौन हैं कुलभूषण जाधव जिनको लेकर ICJ में चल रही है सुनवाई

18 फरवरी 2019

Related

भाजपा-शिवसेना में सीटों पर बनी सहमति
India News

2019 महासंग्राम: पुराने दोस्त फिर साथ, भाजपा 25 और शिवसेना 23 सीटों पर लडे़गी चुनाव

19 फरवरी 2019

राजीव कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोलकाता के पुलिस आयुक्त राजीव कुमार का तबादला, अनुज शर्मा को मिल सकती जिम्मेदारी

18 फरवरी 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी-मोरिसियो मैक्री
India News

पुलवामा पर पीएम बोले- अब बातचीत का समय खत्म, दुनिया को कार्रवाई करनी होगी

18 फरवरी 2019

tickets of Vande Bharat Express booked for next 10 days
India News

अगले 10 दिन के लिए बुक हुईं वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस की टिकटें

19 फरवरी 2019

Starting today, 16 States and Union Territories have single emergency number 112
India News

आज से शुरू होगा 16 राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों में एकल आपातकालीन नंबर 112

19 फरवरी 2019

आदित्यनाथ के साथ पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी आज अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी में, कैंसर संस्थान व डिस्कवरी सेंटर का करेंगे लोकार्पण

19 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.