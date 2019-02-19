Supreme Court refuses to interfere on the plea of NGO Common Cause against Nageswara Rao's appointment as interim Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) & has sought transparency in the process of short-listing, selection&appointment of CBI Director. pic.twitter.com/qn4jg5vaRQ— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता दिग्विजय सिंह ने पुलवामा में हुए आतंकी हमले को लेकर अपनी पार्टी के नेता नवजोत सिंह सिद्धु पर ही निशाना साधा है।
19 फरवरी 2019