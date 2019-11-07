शहर चुनें

Supreme Court refuses hearing of a plea of lawyers seeking to ban media from reporting protests

मीडिया रिपोर्टिंग पर रोक की याचिका, सुप्रीम कोर्ट का तुरंत सुनवाई से इनकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 07 Nov 2019 11:36 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दो नवंबर को तीस हजारी कोर्ट में वकीलों और पुलिस के बीच झड़प के बाद मीडिया पर प्रतिबंध लगाने की मांग करने वाले वकीलों की याचिका पर सुनवाई से इनकार कर दिया है। 
tis hazari court clash SIT probe shows cop fire in air 1 bullet hit at iron then hit lawyer shoulder
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी कोर्ट बवाल: पुलिसकर्मी ने हवा में चलाई थीं दोनों गोलियां, लोहे से टकराकर कंधे में जा लगी

7 नवंबर 2019

वकीलों की हड़ताल
Delhi NCR

निचली अदालतों में आज भी ठप रहेगा कामकाज, थोड़ी देर में वकील करेंगे प्रेस कांफ्रेंस

7 नवंबर 2019

तीस हजारी कोर्ट के बाहर पुलिस
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी बवालः हाईकोर्ट ने कहा, वकील-पुलिस मिलकर निकालें हल 

7 नवंबर 2019

Tis Hazari ruckus Another lawyer lodged a report of attempted murder
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी बवालः हत्या की कोशिश की एक और रिपोर्ट दर्ज, एसआईटी ने शुरू की जांच

7 नवंबर 2019

one more advocate lodge complant of attempt to murder
Noida

एक और वकील ने दर्ज कराई हत्या की कोशिश की रिपोर्ट

7 नवंबर 2019

matter should be sold togather : High Court
Noida

वकील-पुलिस मिलकर निकालें हल : हाईकोर्ट

7 नवंबर 2019

supreme court tis hazari court
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

Ketu transit in Scorpio 2020 know the effect
Predictions

Ketu Transit 2020: साल 2020 में केतु का राशि परिवर्तन, इन राशियों के लिए होगा हानिकारक

7 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

'महा' अभी गया नहीं कि 'बुलबुल' आने को तैयार, वैज्ञानिक बोले- 129 साल में ऐसा तीसरी बार

7 नवंबर 2019

terence lewis
Television

टेरेंस लुईस ने बताया रियलिटी शोज का काला सच, सामने आई चैनल और कंटेस्टेंट की हकीकत

7 नवंबर 2019

मनमोहन सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

करतारपुर: भारत ने पूर्व पीएम के लिए मांगी जेड प्लस सुरक्षा, पाकिस्तान ने किया खुली गाड़ी का इंतजाम

7 नवंबर 2019

चुनाव, महाराष्ट्र (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र संकट का आज अहम दिन, राज्यपाल से मिलेगी भाजपा, ठाकरे ने बुलाई विधायकों की बैठक

7 नवंबर 2019

Delhi high-court
Delhi NCR

12 प्राइवेट स्कूलों को नौ फीसदी ब्याज के साथ लौटानी होगी बढ़ी हुई फीस, कार्रवाई का आदेश

7 नवंबर 2019

Tis Hazari ruckus Another lawyer lodged a report of attempted murder
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी बवालः हत्या की कोशिश की एक और रिपोर्ट दर्ज, एसआईटी ने शुरू की जांच

7 नवंबर 2019

Maharashtra : Shivsena is in dilemma after tangling BJP
India News

महाराष्ट्र की महाभारत : भाजपा को उलझाकर अब खुद अपने ही जाल में उलझी शिवसेना

7 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

एयर इंडिया विमान के टॉयलेट में मिला 2.24 करोड़ रुपये का सोना

7 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Tech Diary

व्हाट्सएप का नया फीचर लॉन्च, अब आपको ग्रुप में वही जोड़ पाएगा जिसे आप चाहेंगे

7 नवंबर 2019

संजय राउत
India News

पीछे हटने को तैयार नहीं शिवसेना, संजय राउत बोले मुख्यमंत्री तो शिवसेना का ही होगा

महाराष्ट्र के लिए गुरुवार का दिन बेहद खास है। भाजपा नेता आज राज्यपाल से मिलने वाले हैं। शिवसेना विधायकों की मातोश्री में बैठक है। इस बीच संजय राउत ने फिर कहा है कि सीएम तो शिवसेना का ही होगा।

7 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

कोयंबटूर दुष्कर्म-हत्याकांड: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दोषी की पुनरीक्षण याचिका की खारिज

7 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या विवाद
India News

अयोध्या पर कल आ सकता है फैसला, सीजेआई ने दूसरे जज को सौंपे तत्काल सुनवाई वाले मामले

7 नवंबर 2019

जलवायु परिवर्तन
India News

स्कूल में मिलेगी जलवायु परिवर्तन की 'शिक्षा', ऐसा करने वाला दुनिया का पहला देश बना इटली

7 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या
India News

अयोध्या पर फैसले को लेकर सरकार चौकन्नी, जिले से लगी सीमा होगी सील, पीएम बोले, ना हो बेवजह बयानबाजी

7 नवंबर 2019

गप्पू भैया
India News

अब रेलवे के 'गप्पू भैया' आपको समझाएंगे सुरक्षित सफर के तरीके

7 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

संविधान दिवस पर 26 नवंबर को बुलाया जाएगा लोकसभा-राज्यसभा का संयुक्त सत्र

7 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

'महा' अभी गया नहीं कि 'बुलबुल' आने को तैयार, वैज्ञानिक बोले- 129 साल में ऐसा तीसरी बार

7 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र
India News

महाराष्ट्र संकट: राज्यपाल से भाजपा की मुलाकात तो मातोश्री में शिवसेना विधायकों की होगी बैठक

7 नवंबर 2019

संजय राउत
India News

महाराष्ट्र: मातोश्री में शिवसेना विधायकों की बैठक, गडकरी बोले- फडणवीस ही होंगे सीएम

7 नवंबर 2019

पीछे हटने को तैयार नहीं शिवसेना, संजय राउत बोले मुख्यमंत्री तो शिवसेना का ही होगा

महाराष्ट्र के लिए गुरुवार का दिन बेहद खास है। भाजपा नेता आज राज्यपाल से मिलने वाले हैं। शिवसेना विधायकों की मातोश्री में बैठक है। इस बीच संजय राउत ने फिर कहा है कि सीएम तो शिवसेना का ही होगा।

7 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या 1:46

अयोध्या पर फैसले को लेकर सरकार चौकन्नी, जिले से लगी सीमा होगी सील, पीएम बोले, ना हो बेवजह बयानबाजी

7 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 1:39

महाराष्ट्र संकट: राज्यपाल से भाजपा की मुलाकात तो मातोश्री में शिवसेना विधायकों की होगी बैठक

7 नवंबर 2019

प्याज के दाम 2:13

बढ़ती प्याज की कीमतों पर रामविलास पासवान की बैठक, नवंबर के अंत तक राहत की उम्मीद

7 नवंबर 2019

भाजपा-शिवसेना 3:05

महाराष्ट्र के सियासत का अब तक का अपडेट, उद्धव ठाकरे ने सुबह11बजे पार्टी विधायकों की बुलाई बैठक

6 नवंबर 2019

प्लेन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गुजरात ने सीएम रूपाणी के लिए 191 करोड़ रुपये का विमान खरीदा, ये हैं खासियतें

7 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

तमिलनाडु: माता-पिता से शिकायत के बाद इंजीनियरिंग के छात्र ने वॉर्डन की हत्या की

7 नवंबर 2019

मनमोहन सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

करतारपुर: भारत ने पूर्व पीएम के लिए मांगी जेड प्लस सुरक्षा, पाकिस्तान ने किया खुली गाड़ी का इंतजाम

7 नवंबर 2019

गुवाहाटी में पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते जयराम रमेश और हरीश रावत
India News

मोदी-शाह पर जयराम का प्रहार, कहा- इन विभागों को 'त्रिशूल' बनाकर घोंप रहे

7 नवंबर 2019

7th November big and important news stories updates on amar uajla
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

7 नवंबर 2019

NGT Rebuked environment ministry for delay for delay in issuing notification to ban RO purifiers
India News

आरओ टीडीएएस नहीं घटा तो अफसरों का रोकेंगे वेतन, एनजीटी ने पर्यावरण मंत्रालय को लगाई फटकार

7 नवंबर 2019

