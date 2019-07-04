भीड़ हिंसा मामलों पर तुरंत सुनवाई करने से सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने किया इनकार

Supreme Court today refused to take up mob lynching matter on an urgent basis, and said, it would be heard the matter in due course of time. A plea was made in the Court seeking an urgent hearing into cases of mob lynching. pic.twitter.com/rLYYE17mLs— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019
पहले यह कांफ्रेंस लोकसभा चुनाव की वजह से टाल दी गई थी। अब सितंबर में इसका आयोजन होगा। इस कांफ्रेंस में सभी भारतीय राजदूत और उच्चायोग शिरकत करेंगे।
4 जुलाई 2019