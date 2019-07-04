शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court refused to take up mob lynching matter on an urgent basis

भीड़ हिंसा मामलों पर तुरंत सुनवाई करने से सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने किया इनकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 04 Jul 2019 11:06 AM IST
उच्चतम न्यायालय में भीड़ हिंसा के मामलों को लेकर एक याचिका दायर की गई है जिसपर तुरंत सुनवाई करने का आग्रह किया गया। अदालत ने गुरुवार को इसपर सुनवाई करते हुए तत्काल सुनवाई करने से इनकार कर दिया और कहा कि इसपर उचित समय में सुनवाई होगी। 
supreme court urgent hearing mob lynching plea सुप्रीम कोर्ट तत्काल सुनवाई भीड़ हिंसा याचिका
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

