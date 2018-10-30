शहर चुनें

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने ब्रजेश ठाकुर को पटियाला जेल शिफ्ट करने के आदेश दिए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 30 Oct 2018 12:04 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मुजफ्फरपुर बालिका गृह मामले में मुख्य आरोपी ब्रजेश ठाकुर को दूसरी जेल में शिफ्ट करने के आदेश दिए हैं। ब्रजेश को पंजाब की पटियाला जेल में शिफ्ट किया जाएगा। यह हाई सिक्योरिटी जेल है।
  मुजफ्फरपुर बालिका गृह मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बिहार सरकार से कहा, 'केवल इसलिए कि वह (बिहार मंत्री मंजू वर्मा) कैबिनेट मंत्री हैं, उन्हें कानून से ऊपर नहीं लाता है। सारी चीजें बेहद संवेदनशील हैं। उन्हें क्यों गिरफ्तार नहीं किया गया है? यह बहुत हो गया।'

सीबीआई अफसरों की सूची मांगी

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने उन सीबीआई अफसरों की सूची 31 अक्तूबर तक मांगी है, जिन्होंने 20 सितंबर से अब तक मामले की जांच की है।

कोर्ट को बेहद आश्चर्य हुआ

सुप्रीम कोर्ट को वकील की इस बात पर काफी आश्चर्य हुआ जिसमें उन्होंने कहा कि बालिका गृह में लड़कियों को ड्रग्स दिए जाते थे। कोर्ट ने कहा, 'इन लड़कियों को ड्रग्स और इंजेक्शन दिए जाते थे ताकि उनका रेप किया जा सके। ये हो क्या रहा है?'

supreme court brajesh thakur orders patiala jail सुप्रीम कोर्ट ब्रजेश ठाकुर मुजफ्फरपुर पटियाला जेल
