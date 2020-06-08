शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court issues notice to Govt of India over spike in the alleged child-trafficking during Coronavirus Lockdown

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान बच्चों की तस्करी को लेकर केंद्र से मांगा जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 08 Jun 2020 01:05 PM IST
supreme court
supreme court - फोटो : ANI
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कोविड-19 लॉकडाउन के दौरान बच्चों की कथित तस्करी के मामलों में इजाफे को लेकर गैर सरकारी संगठन की याचिका पर केंद्र से दो सप्ताह के भीतर जवाब मांगा है। यह याचिका 'बचपन बचाओ आंदोलन' ने दायर की थी। 
supreme court coronavirus child trafficking

