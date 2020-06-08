सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान बच्चों की तस्करी को लेकर केंद्र से मांगा जवाब

Supreme Court issues notice to Govt of India & other parties, seeking their detailed responses within two weeks, after hearing a petition filed by the NGO, Bachpan Bachao Andolan seeking its direction over spike in the alleged child-trafficking during #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/co4psAjgZS— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.