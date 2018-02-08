अपना शहर चुनें

अयोध्या केस: 14 मार्च को अगली सुनवाई, SC का आदेश- दो हफ्ते में जमा कराएं अंग्रेजी दस्तावेज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 03:31 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
राम जन्मभूमि-बाबरी मस्जिद विवाद में बहुप्रतीक्षित सुनवाई गुरुवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में हुई। सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ ने सुनवाई की अगली तारीख 14 मार्च को तय की है। साथ ही सभी पक्षों को दस्तावेज जमा करने के लिए 2 हफ्ते का समय दिया है। इससे पहले गत वर्ष 5 दिसंबर को हुई सुनवाई में सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड और सभी पक्षों की इस अपील को खारिज कर दिया जिसमें उन्होंने आम चुनाव के बाद सुनवाई की दलील दी थी।



 

10 हजार पन्नों के दस्तावेजों का हो चुका है अनुवाद
बता दें कि सुनवाई में सबसे बड़ी अड़चन हिंदी, उर्दू, फारसी, संस्कृत, पाली सहित सात भाषाओं के अदालती दस्तावेजों का अंग्रेजी में अनुवाद था। सुप्रीम कोर्ट में 29 नवंबर, 2017 को हिंदू महासभा के वकील विष्णु जैन ने जानकारी दी थी कि मामले से जुड़े करीब 10 हजार पन्नों के दस्तावेजों का अंग्रेजी में अनुवाद हो चुका है। 

पहले तय होगा अधिकार
सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहले ही साफ कर चुका है कि पहले वह यह तय करेगा कि विवादित भूमि पर किसका अधिकार है? पिछली सुनवाई में सर्वोच्च न्यायलय ने सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड और अन्य पक्षकारों की मामले को 2019 के आम चुनाव तक टालने की अपील को ठुकरा दिया था।

मंदिर को तोड़कर बनाई गई थी मस्जिद : शिया वक्फ बोर्ड
बाबरी मस्जिद के स्वामित्व की कानूनी लड़ाई हारने के सात दशक बाद 10 अगस्त, 2017 को शिया वक्फ बोर्ड ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाते हुए एक हलफनामा दायर किया था। इसमें बोर्ड ने बाबरी मस्जिद पर अपनी दावेदारी जताते हुए कहा था कि मंदिर को तोड़कर बाबरी मस्जिद बनाई गई थी। 

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने यह दिया था फैसला
मामले में इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट की लखनऊ पीठ ने 30 सितंबर, 2010 को फैसला सुनाया था। इसमें न्यायालय ने विवादित स्थल को तीन हिस्सों (हिंदू, मुस्लिम और निर्मोही अखाड़ा) में बांट दिया था। हिंदू और मुस्लिम दोनों पक्षों की ओर से इस मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अपील की गई। मामले की सुनवाई करते हुए सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मई, 2011 में हाईकोर्ट के फैसले पर अगले आदेश तक रोक लगा दी थी।
