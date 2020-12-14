शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court grants two days Central government file affidavit new ordinance air pollution in the Delhi-NCR

वायु प्रदूषण को लेकर लाए गए अध्यादेश के कामकाज के संबंध में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र को दिया दो दिन का समय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 14 Dec 2020 12:19 PM IST
विज्ञापन
इंडिया गेट पर प्रदूषण का दृश्य
इंडिया गेट पर प्रदूषण का दृश्य - फोटो : एएनआई

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार को दिल्ली-एनसीआर और आसपास के क्षेत्रों में वायु प्रदूषण से निपटने के लिए लाए गए नए अध्यादेश के कामकाज के बारे में हलफनामा दायर करने के लिए दो दिन का समय दिया है।  
विज्ञापन

गौरतलब है कि सर्दियों के मौसम के आगमन के बाद से ही दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत इसके आसपास के क्षेत्रों को गंभीर वायु प्रदूषण की मार झेलनी पड़ती है। कोरोना महामारी के बीच खराब गुणवत्ता वाली हवा लोगों के लिए अधिक घातक साबित हो सकती है। 
 
 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national supreme court air pollution

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रीति उर्फ 'ड्रग वाली आंटी'
Madhya Pradesh

पुणे की प्रीति कैसे बनी इंदौर की ड्रग वाली आंटी? सुनहरे सपनों से नशे के कारोबार तक की कहानी

14 दिसंबर 2020

सूर्य ग्रहण 2020: सभी राशियों पर ग्रहण का प्रभाव
Astrology

Surya Grahan 2020: साल का अंतिम सूर्य ग्रहण आज, सभी राशियों पर पड़ेगा ऐसा प्रभाव

14 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Cyber Crime
Delhi NCR

"हैलो, मैं बाबा बोल रहा हूं बेटा, अपना व्हॉट्सएप देखो...", कॉल कटते ही खाते से उड़ गए 25 हजार रुपये

14 दिसंबर 2020

ट्रेन से यात्रा करते लोग
India News

केवल रिजर्व टिकटों पर ही मिलेगी यात्रा की अनुमति? जानें रेल मंत्रालय ने इन रिपोर्टों पर क्या कहा

14 दिसंबर 2020

गीता गोविंदम, रभासा, अंजान
Bollywood

हिंदी पट्टी के टीवी दर्शकों को साउथ की डब फिल्मों से हुआ प्यार, हफ्ते दर हफ्ते बढ़ती जा रही टीआरपी

14 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
भारतीय रेलवे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भारतीय रेलवे ने 31 जनवरी तक इन ट्रेनों को किया रद्द, यहां देखें पूरी सूची

14 दिसंबर 2020

प्रताप सिंह नाम का बाज
Delhi NCR

निहंगों के साथ बाज प्रताप सिंह भी बॉर्डर पर डटा, बैरिकेड पर रहता है 'अलर्ट'

14 दिसंबर 2020

किसान आंदोलन
Chandigarh

मझधार में सरकार : इधर आंदोलनरत अन्नदाता, उधर प्रगतिशील किसान, इस बीच आया खेमका का सुझाव

14 दिसंबर 2020

divyanka tripathi
Television

ब्रेकअप के बाद अंधविश्वास की तरफ चली गई थीं दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी, ऐसे शुरू हुई विवेक से 'मोहब्बतें'

14 दिसंबर 2020

सोनू सूद और माहिरा खान
Bollywood

गरीबों के लिए सोनू सूद की योजना और माहिरा खान को हुआ कोरोना, पांच खबरें

14 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X