सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दी एकता कपूर को गिरफ्तारी से राहत, वेब सीरीज XXX को लेकर दर्ज हुआ है केस

Supreme Court grants interim protection from arrest to TV producer Ekta Kapoor in an FIR against her for alleged objectionable content in web series "XXX season 2" pic.twitter.com/iNOwpse0BY— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.