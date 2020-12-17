शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   supreme court grants interim protection from arrest to tv producer ekta kapoor over web series XXX season 2

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दी एकता कपूर को गिरफ्तारी से राहत, वेब सीरीज XXX को लेकर दर्ज हुआ है केस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 17 Dec 2020 01:04 PM IST
विज्ञापन
एकता कपूर (फाइल फोटो)
एकता कपूर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Social Media

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने गुरुवार को टीवी प्रोड्यूसर एकता कपूर को वेब सीरीज 'XXX सीजन 2' में कथित आपत्तिजनक सामग्री को लेकर दर्ज एफआईआर मामले में गिरफ्तारी से अंतरिम सुरक्षा प्रदान की।
विज्ञापन

 

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?

Trending Video

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national supreme court interim protection ekta kapoor web series

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 1 Match Scorecard News Updates
Cricket News

IND vs AUS Test Live: चायकाल तक का खेल खत्म, भारत ने तीन विकेट के नुकसान पर 107 रन बनाए

17 दिसंबर 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सरकार से कहा- सुनवाई होने तक कृषि कानूनों पर अमल रोकने की संभावना तलाशें

17 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
बीकेयू अंबावत के किसानों को पुलिस ने चिल्ला बॉर्डर जाने से रोका तो सेक्टर 15 में सड़क पर ही बैठ गए
Delhi

नोएडा सेक्टर 15 पहुंचे सैकड़ों किसान, चिल्ला बॉर्डर जाने से रोका तो सड़क पर ही बैठे

17 दिसंबर 2020

किसानों का दिल्ली कूच
Meerut

किसान आंदोलन: भाकियू के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष नरेश टिकैत काफिले के साथ दिल्ली रवाना, खापों ने भी भरी हुंकार

17 दिसंबर 2020

पृथ्वी शॉ
Cricket News

AUSvIND: पिंक बॉल पर नाचती दिखी ओपनिंग जोड़ी, पलक झपकते ही पृथ्वी-मयंक की गिल्लियां बिखरीं

17 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

तेलंगाना: हेडमास्टर बना वहशी, जबरन अश्लील वीडियो दिखाकर पांच छात्राओं से किया दुष्कर्म

17 दिसंबर 2020

whatsapp stop working
Mobile Apps

WhatsApp Update: नए साल में बंद हो सकता है आपका व्हाट्सएप, हजारों यूजर्स होंगे प्रभावित

17 दिसंबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

आपके मोबाइल और टीवी के सिग्नल को बढ़ाने वाला सैटेलाइट आज होगा लॉन्च

17 दिसंबर 2020

कैलाश विजयवर्गीय (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

कैलाश विजयवर्गीय का खुलासा-कमलनाथ सरकार गिराने में पीएम मोदी की थी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका

17 दिसंबर 2020

किसानों का आंदोलन
India News

किसान आंदोलनः समाधान की दिशा में एक और पहल, लेकिन ‘धर्मसंकट’ में संयुक्त मोर्चा 

17 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X