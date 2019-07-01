पीओके को संसदीय क्षेत्र घोषित करने का अनुरोध करने वाली याचिका खारिज, पूर्व रॉ अधिकारी पर जुर्माना

Supreme Court dismisses with cost of Rs 50000, plea of a former RAW officer, seeking direction to carve out 2 assembly seats in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit Baltistan. pic.twitter.com/1C57e5pVDH— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019
235 सदस्यों में से राज्यसभा में रविवार तक एनडीए के 111 सदस्य हो गए हैं। अभी 10 सीटें खाली हैं।
1 जुलाई 2019