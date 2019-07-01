शहर चुनें

Supreme Court dismisses plea of former RAW officer seeking direction to carve out 2 assembly seats

पीओके को संसदीय क्षेत्र घोषित करने का अनुरोध करने वाली याचिका खारिज, पूर्व रॉ अधिकारी पर जुर्माना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 01 Jul 2019 11:28 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
उच्चतम न्यायालय (सुप्रीम कोर्ट) ने पाकिस्तान के कब्जे वाले कश्मीर (पीओके) और गिलगित को संसदीय क्षेत्र घोषित करने का केंद्र को निर्देश देने का अनुरोध करने वाली याचिका सोमवार को खारिज कर दी।
प्रधान न्यायाधीश रंजन गोगोई की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ ने याचिका दायर करने के लिए रॉ के पूर्व अधिकारी राम कुमार यादव पर 50,000 रुपये जुर्माना भी लगाया। पीठ ने याचिका को कानूनी रूप से अस्वीकार्य बताया।

याचिका में कहा गया है कि पीओके ओर गिलगित भारत का क्षेत्र है जिसपर पाकिस्तान ने कब्जा किया हुआ है और सरकार ने इन दोनों क्षेत्रों में 24 नए विधानसभा क्षेत्र बनाए हैं। उसमें कहा गया है कि विधानसभा सीटों की भांति ही केंद्र सरकार को पीओके और गिलगित में संसदीय क्षेत्र बनाने का निर्देश दिया जाए।
 

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या, राफेल जैसे संवेदनशील मसलों पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट फिर शुरू करेगा सुनवाई

30 जून 2019

अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

