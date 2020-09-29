शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court directs state governments to provide dry ration to sex workers without insisting on identification proof

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का राज्यों को निर्देश, यौन कर्मियों को बिना पहचान पत्र मांगे वितरित करें राशन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 29 Sep 2020 04:06 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सभी राज्य सरकारों को यौन कर्मियों के लिए राशन वितरण से संबंधित एक अहम निर्देश दिया है। अदालत ने मंगलवार को कहा कि सभी राज्य सरकारें अपने-अपने यहां यौन कर्मियों को बिना किसी पहचान पत्र की मांग किए राशन वितरित करना सुनिश्चित करें।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

