सुप्रीम कोर्ट का राज्य सरकारों को निर्देश- एनएसीओ द्वारा चिन्हित कर्मियों को दिया जाए राशन

Supreme Court directs all state governments to ensure that dry ration is being provided to sex workers identified by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) in adequate amount and uniformity, in view of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/PhVUyEe9q2— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.