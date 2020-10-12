सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जानवरों के हलाल वध पर प्रतिबंध लगाने की मांग वाली याचिका को किया खारिज

Supreme Court declines to entertain a plea seeking direction to ban Halal slaughter of animals. A Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul while declining the plea, says "your petition is mischievous in character."— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020
