सुप्रीम कोर्ट कॉलेजियम ने हाईकोर्ट में 9 जजों की स्थायी नियुक्ति को मंजूरी दी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 15 Jul 2020 11:17 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : social media

ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट कॉलेजियम ने बुधवार को हिमाचल प्रदेश उच्च न्यायालय की अतिरिक्त न्यायाधीश ज्योत्सना रेवल दुआ और कलकत्ता उच्च न्यायालय के अतिरिक्त न्यायाधीश अभिजीत गंगोपाध्याय की नियुक्ति के प्रस्ताव को उच्च न्यायालय के स्थायी न्यायाधीश के रूप में मंजूरी दे दी है।
इसके अलावा सुप्रीम कोर्ट कॉलेजियम ने पंजाब और हरियाणा उच्च न्यायालय के सात अतिरिक्त न्यायाधीशों की नियुक्ति के प्रस्ताव को उच्च न्यायालय के स्थायी न्यायाधीश के रूप में मंजूरी दी है।
 

इस न्यायधीशों में शामिल हैं- जस्टिस मंजरी नेहरू कौल, जस्टिस हरसिमरन सिंह सेठी, जस्टिस अरुण मोंगा, जस्टिस मनोज बजाज, जस्टिस ललित बत्रा, जस्टिस अरुण कुमार त्यागी और जस्टिस हरनरेश सिंह गिल।
 
supreme court collegium justice jyotsna rewal dua justice abhijit gangopadhyay additional judges of punjab & haryana high court

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

