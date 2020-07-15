सुप्रीम कोर्ट कॉलेजियम ने हाईकोर्ट में 9 जजों की स्थायी नियुक्ति को मंजूरी दी

Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Additional Judge of Calcutta High Court as permanent judge of the High Court.— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020
Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of 7 Additional Judges of Punjab & Haryana High Court as permanent judges of the High Court. pic.twitter.com/1iZPgjFxEG— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020
