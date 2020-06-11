शहर चुनें
कोविड-19 मरीजों के उपचार से सम्बंधित मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने स्वतः लिया संज्ञान, कल फैसला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 11 Jun 2020 11:02 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : social media

ख़बर सुनें

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कोविड-19 के रोगियों के उपचार और अस्पतालों में शवों को गरिमापूर्ण तरीके संभालने और उनके अंतिम संस्कार से संबंधित मुद्दों पर स्वत: संज्ञान लिया है। न्यायमूर्ति अशोक भूषण, न्यायमूर्ति संजय किशन कौल और न्यायमूर्ति एमआर शाह की तीन सदस्यीय खंडपीठ कल इस मामले की सुनवाई करेगी।

