कोविड-19 मरीजों के उपचार से सम्बंधित मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने स्वतः लिया संज्ञान, कल फैसला

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कोविड-19 के रोगियों के उपचार और अस्पतालों में शवों को गरिमापूर्ण तरीके संभालने और उनके अंतिम संस्कार से संबंधित मुद्दों पर स्वत: संज्ञान लिया है। न्यायमूर्ति अशोक भूषण, न्यायमूर्ति संजय किशन कौल और न्यायमूर्ति एमआर शाह की तीन सदस्यीय खंडपीठ कल इस मामले की सुनवाई करेगी।
Supreme Court takes suo-motu cognizance on issues relating to the treatment of #COVID19 patients & for the dignified handling of bodies in hospitals. A three-judge Bench comprising of Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul & Justice MR Shah to hear the matter tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/iJpgF1lUe0— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2020
