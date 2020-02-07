सबरीमाला : सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने हाईकोर्ट के सेवानिवृत जज को आभूषणों की सूची बनाने के लिए किया नियुक्त

Supreme Court today appointed Kerala High Court (Retd) Judge, CN Ramachandran Nair to conduct an inventory of Sabarimala deity's ornaments. The Supreme Court has asked him to file a detailed report within four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing after four weeks.— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020
राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण पर लाए गए धन्यवाद प्रस्ताव के गुरुवार को लोकसभा और राज्यसभा से पारित होने के बाद आज विपक्ष कई मुद्दों पर सरकार को घेरने की तैयारी में है।
7 फरवरी 2020