Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court appointed Retd Judge CN Ramachandran to conduct an inventory of Sabarimala ornaments

सबरीमाला : सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने हाईकोर्ट के सेवानिवृत जज को आभूषणों की सूची बनाने के लिए किया नियुक्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 07 Feb 2020 01:11 PM IST
सबरीमाला मंदिर
सबरीमाला मंदिर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को केरल हाईकोर्ट के सेवानिवृत्त जज सीएन रामचंद्रन नायर को सबरीमाला मंदिर में चढ़ने वाले आभूषणों की एक सूची बनाने के लिए नियुक्त किया है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने उन्हें चार सप्ताह के भीतर एक विस्तृत रिपोर्ट दाखिल करने के लिए कहा है। इस मामले को चार सप्ताह के बाद आगे की सुनवाई के लिए सूचीबद्ध किया गया है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

