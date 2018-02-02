अपना शहर चुनें

supreme court agreed to hear the plea of opposition challenging centre bond scheme decision

चंदा मामला: केंद्र सरकार की बॉन्ड योजना को चुनौती देने वाली CPM की याचिका पर SC करेगा सुनवाई

Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 01:30 PM IST
शुक्रवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार के बॉन्ड योजना (राजनीतिक चंदा) को चुनौती देने वाली कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी (मार्कसिस्ट) की याचिका की सुनवाई करने का फैसला ले लिया है। केंद्र इस बॉन्ड को लागू करना चाहता है जबकि सीपीएम ने कोर्ट से इसे रद्द करने की मांग की है। मामले की सुनवाई चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा और जस्टिस एएम खानविल्कर और डीवाई चंद्रचूड़ कर रहे हैं। सभी राजनीतिक पार्टियों ने सरकार के फैसले को कोर्ट में चुनौती दी है। 

एनडीए सरकार ने अपने पिछले बजट में कहा था कि बॉन्ड योजना के जरिए भारत में रानीतिक दलों को मिलने वाले चंदे में पारदर्शिता आएगी। विपक्ष के कड़े विरोध के बावजूद केंद्र सरकार इस योजना को लागू करना चाहता है। चुनाव आयोग ने इसे प्रतिगामी कदम करार दिया था। सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर की गई याचिका में सीपीएम ने इस बॉन्ड को खत्म करने की मांग की है। विपक्ष का कहना है कि इन बॉन्ड की जगह सरकार चुनाव आयोग की तरह एक संस्था का निर्माण करे जिससे कि कॉर्पोरेट उसे फंड दे सके और यह चुनाव आयोग की देखरेख में रहे।

याचिका में कहा गया है कि अगर बॉन्ड के रास्ते पर चला जाएगा तो इससे पारदर्शिता खत्म हो जाएगी। केवल कॉर्पोरेट और सरकार को फंड्स ट्रांसफर के बारे में पता चलेगा। केंद्र सरकार की योजना के तहत जो कोई शख्स किसी राजनीतिक पार्टी को चंदा देना चाहता है तो उसे 1,000, 10,000, एक लाख और एक करोड़ रुपए मूल्य के बॉन्ड खरीदने होंगे जोकि भारतीय स्टेट बैंक की कुछ निर्दिष्ट शाखाओं पर मौजूद होंगे। दानदाता अपनी पसंद की पार्टी को यह बॉन्ड दान कर सकता है। जिसके बाद इस बॉन्ड की रकम को 15 दिन के अंदर पार्टी के आधिकारिक अकाउंट से कैश कराया जाएगा।
