India News 

INX मीडिया केस: सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अब 27 अप्रैल को होगी कार्ति चिदंबरम पर सुनवाई 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 02 Apr 2018 02:50 PM IST
Supreme Court adjourned Karti Chidambaram case for further hearing till April 27 in INX Media Case 
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामले में पूर्व वित्त मंत्री पी चिदंबरम के बेटे कार्ति चिदंबरम को थोड़ी राहत दी है। इस मामले में उच्चतम न्यायालय में अब अगली सुनवाई 27 अप्रैल को होगी। इसके साथ ही कोर्ट ने यह भी कहा है कि तब तक प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) कार्ति चिदंबरम को गिरफ्तार नहीं कर सकती है।
उल्लेखनीय है कि इससे पहले शनिवार (31 मार्च) को आईएनएक्स मीडिया समूह से घूस लेने के आरोपी पीटर मुखर्जी को दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने 13 अप्रैल तक के लिए न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया था। यह मामला मीडिया समूह में विदेशी निवेश की अनुमति दिलाने के लिये घूस मांगने व लेने से जुड़ा हुआ है। इस मामले में पीटर की पत्नी इंद्राणी मुखर्जी भी आरोपी हैं। 

बता दें कि इस मामले में सीबीआई ने कार्ति का आमना-सामना पीटर और इंद्राणी से करवा चुकी है। इस दौरान कार्ति से भी पूछताछ की गई थी। घंटों चली मुलाकात के बाद कार्ति चिदंबरम ने कहा था कि उनके ऊपर लगाए गए सभी आरोप गलत हैं। उन्होंने कहा था कि मेरे खिलाफ चल रही कार्रवाई पूरी तरह राजनीति से प्रेरित है। बता दें कि जब कार्ति को सीबीआई मुंबई लेकर पहुंची तो वह चुपचाप बायाकुला जेल चले गए, लेकिन जब वह बाहर आए तो बहुत खुश नजर आए थे।





यह है मामलाः
कार्ति चिदंबरम पर आरोप है कि 2007 में उनके पिता पी चिदंबरम के केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री रहने के दौरान आईएनएक्स मीडिया को करीब 305 करोड़ रुपये की विदेशी फंडिंग लेने के लिए विदेशी निवेश संवर्धन बोर्ड यानी एफआईपीबी से मंजूरी लेने में गड़बड़ी की गई थी।
inx media case karti chidambaram supreme court

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

INX Media Case: Karti Chidambaram gets bail from Delhi High Court
India News

INX मीडिया केस: HC से कार्ति चिदंबरम को मिली जमानत, दिल्ली की तिहाड़ जेल से रिहा

24 मार्च 2018

INX Media Case: Delhi High Court provide two days extention to Karti Chidambaram from ED arrest
India News

INX मीडिया केस: ED की गिरफ्तारी से कार्ति चिदंबरम को दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने दी राहत

15 मार्च 2018

INX Media Case: Karti Chidambram sent to judicial custody till 24th March
India News

INX मीडिया केस: 24 मार्च तक के लिए न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजे गए कार्ति चिदंबरम

12 मार्च 2018

CBI seeks court permission for Karti Chidambaram's Narco test
India News

INX मीडिया केसः कार्ति चिदंबरम के नार्को टेस्ट के लिये CBI ने कोर्ट से मांगी अनुमति

7 मार्च 2018

P Chidambaram
India News

INX मीडिया केस: सीबीआई पूर्व वित्त मंत्री पी चिदंबरम से भी कर सकती है पूछताछ

7 मार्च 2018

INX media case: karti chidambaram moves to supreme court after summons issue against him by ED
India News

INX मीडिया केस: कार्ति चिदंबरम खटखटाएंगे सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा

5 मार्च 2018

