असम: कोकराझार में एक ही परिवार के पांच लोगों ने की आत्महत्या, जांच जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोकराझार Updated Mon, 02 Nov 2020 09:55 PM IST
असम के कोकराझार जिले के गोसाईगाऊं गांव में एक ही परिवार के पांच लोगों ने आत्महत्या कर ली। मृतकों में पति-पत्नी और उनकी तीन बेटियां शामिल हैं। इस घटना से पूरे इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया है। पुलिस ने मामले की जांच-पड़ताल शुरू कर दी है।
