आत्मनिर्भर भारत: आईआईटी मद्रास में 5जी कॉल का सफल परीक्षण, आईटी मंत्री ने टीम के साथ मनाया जश्न

भारत ने 5जी कॉल का आज सफलतापूर्वक परीक्षण कर लिया। रेल और संचार व इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स और सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने यह जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि आईआईटी मद्रास में 5जी का सफलतापूर्व परीक्षण किया गया है। इसमें पूरा नेटवर्क भारत में ही डिजायन किया गया है और विकसित किया गया है।
Aatmanirbhar 5G 🇮🇳— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) May 19, 2022
Successfully tested 5G call at IIT Madras. Entire end to end network is designed and developed in India. pic.twitter.com/FGdzkD4LN0
