Hindi News ›   India News ›   Successfully tested 5G call at IIT Madras. Entire end to end network is designed and developed in India.

आत्मनिर्भर भारत: आईआईटी मद्रास में 5जी कॉल का सफल परीक्षण, आईटी मंत्री ने टीम के साथ मनाया जश्न

एएनआई, चेन्नई Published by: Amit Mandal Updated Thu, 19 May 2022 08:57 PM IST

सार

वैष्णव ने ट्विटर पर इसकी जानकारी देते हुए एक वीडियो भी पोस्ट किया है जिसमें वह 5जी का परीक्षण करने वाली टीम के साथ नजर आ रहे हैं।
5 जी नेटवर्क का सफल परीक्षण
5 जी नेटवर्क का सफल परीक्षण - फोटो : [email protected]
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

भारत ने 5जी कॉल का आज सफलतापूर्वक परीक्षण कर लिया। रेल और संचार व इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स और सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने यह जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि आईआईटी मद्रास में 5जी का सफलतापूर्व परीक्षण किया गया है। इसमें पूरा नेटवर्क भारत में ही डिजायन किया गया है और विकसित किया गया है। 

वैष्णव ने ट्विटर पर इसकी जानकारी देते हुए एक वीडियो भी पोस्ट किया है जिसमें वह 5जी का परीक्षण करने वाली टीम के साथ नजर आ रहे हैं। वैष्णव सहित पूरी टीम इस मौके पर बेहद खुश नजर आ रही है। 

 

उन्होंने पूरी टीम को इसके लिए बधाई दी है।

हमें आईआईटी मद्रास टीम पर गर्व
केंद्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने कहा, हमें आईआईटी मद्रास टीम पर गर्व है जिसने 5जी टेस्ट पैड विकसित किया है जो संपूर्ण 5जी विकास इकोसिस्टम और हाइपरलूप पहल को बड़े अवसर प्रदान करेगा। रेल मंत्रालय हाइपरलूप पहल का पूरा समर्थन करेगा। 

 

