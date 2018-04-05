शहर चुनें

Subramanian Swamy said I used to go daily if House did not run it is not my fault

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने कहा- रोज जाता हूं संसद तो क्यों छोड़ूं अपना तनख्वाह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 05 Apr 2018 01:08 PM IST
संसदीय कार्य मंत्री अनंत कुमार के संसद भवन के बाहर तनख्वाह को लेकर दिए बयान पर बीजेपी सांसद सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने पलटवार किया है। उन्होंने कहा- मैं रोजाना संसद जाता हूं, अगर सदन में कामकाज नहीं होता है तो यह मेरी गलती नहीं है। मैं राष्ट्रपति का प्रतिनिधि हूं। जब तक वह नहीं कहते मैं कैसे कह सकता हूं कि मैं तनख्वाह नहीं लूंगा।
केंद्रीय मंत्री अनंत कुमार ने बयान दिया था कि सत्ताधारी एनडीए के सांसद मौजूदा संसद सत्र में कामकाज न होने वाले 23 दिनों का वेतन नहीं लेंगे। उनके इस कदम ने विरोधी दलों को उलझन में डाल दिया था। मालूम हो कि कांग्रेस और अन्य विपक्षी दलों के विरोध के कारण बजट सत्र के दूसरे चरण में अब तक कोई कामकाज नहीं हो पाया है।

अनंत कुमार ने संसद के दोनों सदनों में गतिरोध के लिए कांग्रेस को जिम्मेदार ठहराते हुए कहा था कि वह गैर-लोकतांत्रिक राजनीति कर रही है। पार्टी ने अहम बिलों को पास करवाने से रोका है और यह करदाताओं के पैसे की ‘आपराधिक बर्बादी’ है। एनडीए के सांसदों में भाजपा सहित अन्य घटक दलों के सांसद शामिल हैं। संसद की कार्यवाही शुक्रवार तक के लिए निर्धारित है।

लोकसभा में बुधवार को अन्नाद्रमुक के विरोध के कारण सदन की कार्यवाही लगातार 20वें दिन भी नहीं चल पाई थी। सदन की बैठक शुरू होने के कुछ देर बाद ही अन्नाद्रमुक के सांसद वेल में आकर कावेरी जल प्रबंधन बोर्ड के गठन को लेकर नारेबाजी करने लगे थे। दोपहर बाद जब सदन की बैठक फिर शुरू हुई तब भी विभिन्न विपक्षी दलों के सांसदों का हंगामा जारी रहा और स्पीकर सुमित्रा महाजन ने कार्यवाही पूरे दिन के लिए स्थगित कर दी।

