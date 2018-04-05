I used to go daily, if House didn't run it isn't my fault. Anyhow I'm President's representative, until he says so, how can I say I'll not take my salary: S.Swamy on Ananth Kumar's statement, 'BJP-NDA MPs have decided to not take salaries as Parliament hasn't been functioning' pic.twitter.com/q8sX20knq3— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018
काला हिरण शिकार मामले में जोधपुर कोर्ट ने फैसला सुनाते हुए अभिनेता सलमान खान को दोषी करार दिया है।
5 अप्रैल 2018