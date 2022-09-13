Dog Attack: कन्नूर में आवारा कुत्तों के हमले से इस तरह बच निकले दो छात्र, होश उड़ा देगा ये वीडियो

केरल में आवारा कुत्तों का आतंक खत्म होने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। आए दिन कुत्तों के हमले के मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। केरल के कन्नूर में ऐसा ही एक मामला सामने आए लेकिन छात्र बाल-बाल बच गए। इसी से जुड़ा एक वीडियो सामने आया है जिससे पता चलता है कि उन कुत्तों का आतंक कितना बढ़ गया है।

#WATCH | Kerala: Students in Kannur manage to escape unharmed as stray dogs chase them in the locality (12.09) pic.twitter.com/HPV27btmix