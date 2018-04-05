शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   statue of Dr. B R ambedkar vandalized by miscreants rajasthans achorl

राजस्थान: मूर्तियों से छेड़छाड़ जारी, अंबेडकर की प्रतिमा से सिर गायब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 05 Apr 2018 10:07 AM IST
statue of Dr. B R ambedkar vandalized by miscreants rajasthans achorl
मूर्तियों से छेड़छाड़ का सिलसिला थम नहीं रहा है। राजस्थान के अचरोल में संविधान निर्माता डॉ. भीम राव अम्बेडकर की प्रतिमा को तोड़ा गया है। कुछ अज्ञात लोगों ने अंबेडकर की प्रतिमा का सिर तोड़ दिया है। कुछ दिनों पहले राजस्थान के राजसमंद नाथद्वारा में महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा को नुकसान पहुंचाया गया था। उपद्रवियों ने महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा से सिर गायब कर दिया था।
हालांकि, राजस्थान में प्रतिमाओं से छेड़छाड़ को हाल ही में दलित समुदाय के विरोध से जोड़कर देखा जा रहा है।





आपको बता दें कि त्रिपुरा विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजों के कुछ घंटे बाद ही वहां लेनिन की मूर्ति क्षतिग्रस्त करने की घटना सामने आई थी। सोशल मीडिया पर इस मामले पर खूब चर्चा भी हुई थी।

इसके बाद देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों में कई विचारधाराओं द्वारा समर्थित विभूतियों और राजनेताओं की मूर्तियों को तोड़ने और स्याही फेंके जाने का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया था। लेनिन के बाद पेरियार, महात्मा गांधी, डॉ भीमराव आंबेडकर, जवाहरलाल नेहरू और श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी की मूर्तियों को क्षतिग्रस्त किया गया था।
b r ambedkar mahatma gandhi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Tabu
Bollywood

जोधपुर एयरपोर्ट पर फैन ने किया ऐसा काम, अभी तक सदमे में हैं तब्बू

5 अप्रैल 2018

शेरा
Bollywood

20 सालों से सलमान के साथ है बॉडीगार्ड शेरा, फीस सुनकर आप भी रह जाएंगे हैरान

5 अप्रैल 2018

couple
Relationship

हर पुरुष अपनी पार्टनर में जरूर ढूंढता हैं ये 7 खूबियां, जिसे मिल जाए वो घर स्वर्ग

5 अप्रैल 2018

3 Reasons Why You Should Not Drink Chilled Water in Summer
Yoga and Health

गर्मियों में ठंडा पानी पीने से होते हैं ये 3 बड़े नुकसान, आप भी हो जाएं सतर्क

5 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

दांव पर लगे हैं बॉलीवुड के 500 करोड़, सलमान खान के जेल जाते ही हिल जाएगी इंडस्ट्री

5 अप्रैल 2018

shilpa shinde
Bollywood

कपिल शर्मा को पीछे छोड़ने की तैयारी में सुनील ग्रोवर, ये 100 करोड़ी एक्टर होगा पहला गेस्ट

5 अप्रैल 2018

best place for vacation
Weird Stories

छुट्टियों में घूमने के लिए बहुत बेहतरीन हैं ये 5 जगह, बेहद सस्ते में घूम सकते हैं आप

5 अप्रैल 2018

Kiran Raj
Television

फेमस TV एक्टर किरन राज पर गर्लफ्रेंड ने लगाया शारीरिक उत्पीड़न का आरोप, 5 साल तक रहे एक साथ

5 अप्रैल 2018

deepika padukone
Bollywood

खबर पक्की है जल्द सात फेरे लेंगी दीपिका पादुकोण, खुद बताई दिल की बात

5 अप्रैल 2018

cars
World of Wonders

इन 7 देशों में भारतीय लाइसेंस पर चला सकते हैं कार, नहीं जानते होंगे यह बात

5 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

सलमान खान
India News

काला हिरण शिकार केस: अगर दोषी करार दिए गए सलमान तो हो सकती है इतनी सजा

20 साल पुराने कांकाणी गांव में काले हिरण के शिकार मामले पर जोधपुर कोर्ट गुरुवार को फैसला सुना सकता है।

5 अप्रैल 2018

N Chandrababu Naidu says Seeking justice for Andhra Pradesh will putting pressure on Modi government
India News

सरकार पर दबाव डालने के लिए दिल्ली दौरे पर नायडू, बोले- न्याय के लिए मांग रहा हूं समर्थन

5 अप्रैल 2018

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha
India News

राज्यसभा में अटका भ्रष्टाचार निवारण संशोधन विधेयक, विपक्षी दलों के साथ आई टीडीपी और एआईएडीएमके

5 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो इमेज
India News

ट्रेनों के एसी कोच में सफर करने वालों के लिए अच्छी खबर, रेलवे बढ़ाएगा सुविधाएं

5 अप्रैल 2018

Government plans to construct 14,000 bunkers to protect civilians from Pakistan firing
India News

J&K: लोगों की जान बचाने के लिए 14 हजार बंकर बनाएगी सरकार

5 अप्रैल 2018

उपसभापति पीजे कुरियन
India News

राज्यसभा के उपसभापति पद पर खिंची पक्ष-विपक्ष में तलवारें, एक-एक वोट के लिए होगी जंग

5 अप्रैल 2018

pnb
India News

आय से अधिक संपत्ति मामले में पीएनबी के पूर्व मैनेजर को 7 साल की जेल, 25 लाख जुर्माना

5 अप्रैल 2018

SC-ST ACT: BJP MLA RAJKUMARI JATAV HOUSE BURNT
India News

SC-ST एक्ट: राजस्थान में फिर भड़की हिंसा, बेकाबू भीड़ ने बीजेपी विधायक का घर फूंका

3 अप्रैल 2018

Such statements on women given by Professor, prompt action taken by the government
India News

प्रोफेसर होकर दिया महिलाओं पर ऐसा बयान, सरकार को तुरंत करनी पड़ी सख्त कार्रवाई

4 अप्रैल 2018

SC-ST ACT: BSP supremo Mayawati may have supported the Dalit protests
India News

मायावती ने कहा था- बेकसूरों के खिलाफ हो रहा SC-ST एक्ट का दुरुपयोग, अब समर्थन में उतरीं

4 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

संसद में हंगामा जारी, एनडीए सांसदों ने लिया ये बड़ा फैसला

संसद में लगातार हंगामा हो रहा है। इस हंगामे के लिए एनडीए और विपक्षी दल लगातार एक दूसरे को दोषी बता रहे हैं। बुधवार को मीडिया से बात करते हुए केंद्रीय मंत्री अनंत कुमार ने बताया कि एनडीए के सांसद उन 23 दिनों का वेतन-भत्ता नहीं लेंगे।

5 अप्रैल 2018

सीआरपीएफ जवान 1:11

पत्थरबाजों ने सीआरपीएफ के दो जवानों की जान ले ली!

5 अप्रैल 2018

Amit Shah 1:06

आरक्षण पर अमित शाह का बड़ा बयान, बीजेपी का रुख किया साफ

4 अप्रैल 2018

जियो पेमेंट बैंक 1:37

अब इस नए प्रोडक्ट से मार्केट में धूम मचाएगा Jio

4 अप्रैल 2018

Shivraj singh Chauhan 2:05

VIDEO: राज्यमंत्री का दर्जा मिलते ही बदले इनके सुर

4 अप्रैल 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.