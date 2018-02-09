अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   States may have to pay Rs 4,330 crore per year for Health Insurance

मोदीकेयर: राज्य सरकारों पर बढ़ेगा 4,330 करोड़ रुपए का बोझ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 11:33 AM IST
States may have to pay Rs 4,330 crore per year for Health Insurance
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
1 फरवरी को संसद में वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा स्वास्थ्य बजट पेश किया था। जिसके तहत 50 करोड़ गरीब परिवारों को स्वास्थ्य बीमा दिया जाएगा। इस बजट की जहां काफी तारीफ हुई वहीं यह सवाल भी उठा था कि इसमें राज्य सरकारों और केंद्र सरकार की कितने प्रतिशत की हिस्सेदारी होगी। राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य संरक्षण योजना (एनएचपीएस) या मोदीकेयर के अंतर्गत आने वाले घरों को 5 लाख का बीमा कवर दिया जाएगा।

बीमा में 433 रुपए राज्य सरकारें देगी जबकि बाकी की बची हुई राशि केंद्र देगा। इस बीमा में प्रति व्यक्ति प्रति परिवार के हिसाब से सालाना 1,082 रुपए का प्रीमियम भरा जाएगा। इस बारे में सूत्र ने बताया कि यह अनुमान इस धारणा पर आधारित हैं कि इससे 10 करोड़ परिवार एक बार में ही लाभान्वित होंगे। राज्य के शेयर को देखा जाए तो 10 करोड़ परिवार के हिसाब से उनपर 4,330 करोड़ रुपए का आर्थिक बोझ बढ़ेगा।

RELATED

नीति आयोग और केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने राज्यों से इस मामले में विचार-विमर्श करना शुरू कर दिया है। ई-मेल्स भेजी जा चुकी हैं और अलग-अलग राज्यों के साथ वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग शुरू हो गई है। सूत्रों का कहना है कि एनएचपीएस गणना राज्य और केंद्र सरकार द्वारा चलाई जा रही विभिन्न स्वास्थ्य योजनाओं के डाटा पर आधारित हैं। फिलहाल राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना के तहत लगभग 3.8 करोड़ लोग लाभार्थी हैं जिनपर सरकारें प्रति परिवार के हिसाब से 500 रुपए खर्च करती है। 
arun jaitley health insurance central government

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will do romactic song in Race 3 film
Bollywood

बैंकॉक बनेगा जैकलीन और सलमान के प्यार का गवाह, रोमांटिक गाने के साथ लगाएंगे रेस

9 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh on cold war with shahid kapoor, says he regrets commenting on Kaminey
Bollywood

शाहिद कपूर से कोल्ड वॉर पर रणवीर सिंह ने खोले पत्ते, कहा दुख है कि...

9 फरवरी 2018

Maniesh Paul and Anupam Kher starr Ba Baa Black Sheep film trailer has been released
Bollywood

'बा बा ब्लैक शीप' का ट्रेलर रिलीज, मनीष पॉल की कॉमेडी को देख दर्शक होंगे लोटपोट

9 फरवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone gets 3rd position in top actors list of January 2018
Bollywood

दीपिका के सामने अमिताभ-शाहरुख भर रहे पानी, टॉप एक्टर्स की लिस्ट में नंबर वन

9 फरवरी 2018

forget ranbir kapoor Alia Bhatt Dating Hike Messenger Founder Kavin Mittal
Bollywood

चार दिन में ही रणबीर आलिया के रिश्ते में आई दरार, ये करोड़पति बिजनेसमैन बना वजह

9 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh opens up on death threat to Deepika Padukone before Padmaavat release
Bollywood

दीपिका को जान से मारने की धमकी पर रणवीर को आया था गुस्सा, और फिर क्या हुआ ?

9 फरवरी 2018

shiamak davar bmc demolishes mumbai dance academy
Bollywood

शाहरुख, अमिताभ के बाद एक और सेलिब्रिटी अवैध निर्माण पर घिरा, बीएमसी ने तोड़ा ऑफिस

9 फरवरी 2018

Puneesh Sharma clarifies rumours about Bandgi thrown out of her residence
Television

बंदगी के लिए गार्ड से भिड़ गए थे पुनीश, मकान मालिक ने निकाला तो दिया ये जवाब

9 फरवरी 2018

Rakhi Sawant said to sawara bhasker on open letter teri satak gayi hai
Bollywood

ओपन लेटर पर राखी सावंत का जवाब- 'स्वरा तेरी सटक गई है', यूजर्स ने जमकर किया ट्रोल

9 फरवरी 2018

pari new picture anushka sharma
Bollywood

'परी' का एक और डरावना रूप, खौफनाक अंदाज में दिख रहीं अनुष्का

9 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Delhi police special cell arrested group captain arun marwah for leaking documents to isi
India News

अंतरंग बातों के बदले एयरफोर्स कैप्टन देता था ISI को सेना के खुफिया दस्तावेज

दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने पाकिस्तान की खुफिया एजेंसियों को दस्तावेज लीक करने के मामले में एयरफोर्स के ग्रुप कैप्टन अरुण मारवाह को गिरफ्तार किया है।

9 फरवरी 2018

bjp parliamentary party meeting prime minister narendra modi amit shah congress rahul gandhi
India News

हंगामे के कारण संसद 12 बजे तक स्थगित, शाह बोले- राहुल की राजनीति अलोकतांत्रिक

9 फरवरी 2018

US President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India News

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने PM मोदी को किया फोन, मालदीव समेत कई मुद्दों पर हुई बातचीत

9 फरवरी 2018

TDP President Chadrababu Naidu told his MPs to continue their protests in Parliament
India News

TDP सांसदों का जारी रहेगा सरकार का विरोध, चंद्रबाबू नायडु अड़े

9 फरवरी 2018

due to doctors negligence part of patients skull is missing
India News

मरीज के दिमाग के कुछ हिस्से डॉक्टर्स ने किए गायब, केस हुआ दर्ज

8 फरवरी 2018

Honey Trap: Indian Air Force's group captain charged for spying to ISI
India News

हनीट्रैप में फंसे IAF के ग्रुप कैप्टन पर जासूसी का आरोप, ISI को करता था खुफिया जानकारी लीक

9 फरवरी 2018

Sonia gandhi said congress alliance ensure BJP defeat in 2019 lok sabha election
India News

सोनिया गांधी ने खोज निकाला PM मोदी का तोड़, बताया 2019 में ऐसे हारेगी भाजपा

9 फरवरी 2018

BJP mp Abhishek singh take a jibe at congress for doing 'Pakoda' politics 
India News

मोदी को 'चायवाला' कहकर 44 सीटों पर अटके, 'पकौड़ा' विवाद से 5 पर ही सिमटेगी कांग्रेस- BJP सांसद

8 फरवरी 2018

maternity leave for surrogate mother employees says Department of Personnel and Training
India News

सरोगेट मां बनने वाली महिला कर्मचारियों को सरकार का बड़ा तोहफा

9 फरवरी 2018

Arun Jaitley said: 12 thousand crores relief for the salaried and elderly
India News

वेतनभोगियों व बुजुर्गों को बजट में 12 हजार करोड़ की राहत: जेटली

9 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

AUTO EXPO 2018: बाइक के साथ-साथ जिंदगीभर का ईंधन भी दे रही है ये कंपनी

ऑटो एक्सपो 2018 में दुनियाभर की ऑटोमोबील कंपनियां अपनी अपनी कार और बाइक का प्रदर्शन कर रही है।

9 फरवरी 2018

AUTO EXPO 2018 CONCEPT CARS RULED THE EXPO WITH MARUTI SUZUKI FUTURE S, HONDA, TATA CAR, MERCEDEZ 6:03

AUTO EXPO 2018: साल 2040 तक ये गाड़ियां भारत की सड़कों पर राज करेंगी

9 फरवरी 2018

MAHINDRA TESTS MAT WHICH MAKES ELECTRICITY FROM FOOTSTEPS OF PEOPLE 1:54

आपके हर कदम से पैदा होगी बिजली, रोशन होंगे गरीब के घर

9 फरवरी 2018

SC adjourns hearing of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case till March 14 0:55

राम जन्मभूमि मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने साफ की स्थिति, अब 14 मार्च को होगी सुनवाई

9 फरवरी 2018

Puducherry CM distributes 'Modi Pakodas' to commuters 0:54

पुडुचेरी के सीएम वी.नारायणसामी ने तले पकौड़े, फिर किया ये

9 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

TDP President Chadrababu Naidu told his MPs to continue their protests in Parliament
India News

TDP सांसदों का जारी रहेगा सरकार का विरोध, चंद्रबाबू नायडु अड़े

9 फरवरी 2018

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has responded to Rahul Gandhi on the Rafale deal
India News

राफेल डील मामले पर राहुल गांधी को जेटली की सलाह, प्रणब से सीखें 

9 फरवरी 2018

Arun Jaitley said: 12 thousand crores relief for the salaried and elderly
India News

वेतनभोगियों व बुजुर्गों को बजट में 12 हजार करोड़ की राहत: जेटली

9 फरवरी 2018

The central government has expressed its hope to get Rs 4,000 crore from SEBI
India News

सरकार को सेबी से 4,000 करोड़ मिलने की उम्मीद, RBI से भी 13,000 करोड़ मांग चुका है केंद्र 

4 फरवरी 2018

Congress slams Modi government for health care programme
India News

चार साल में तीन हेल्थ स्कीम लाई सरकार, इस बार 'मोदीकेयर' पर पीट रहे ढिंढोरा: कांग्रेस 

3 फरवरी 2018

Budget 2018: health care programme is to be funded in a 60:40 proportion by the Centre and states
India News

बजट 2018: 2 अक्टूबर से शुरू होगा हेल्थकेयर प्लान, 40 फीसदी फंडिंग करेंगी राज्य सरकारें

3 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.