Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   India News ›   states and central government have these policies for women and girls in all over India

देशभर में महिलाओं-बेटियों की हिफाजत के लिए चल रही हैं ये 4 सरकारी योजनाएं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 04:45 PM IST
states and central government have these policies for women and girls in all over India
गणतंत्र दिवस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसी भी देश का विकास उसमें रहने वाली महिलाओं के उत्थान के बिना पूरा नहीं हो सकता है। दूसरे शब्दों में कहें तो महिलाओं के विकास के बिना किसी घर, राज्य या देश के विकास की संभावना ही नहीं होती है। इसी वजह से केंद्र सरकार के साथ राज्य सरकार भी उनके विकास के लिए कुछ योजनाओं बनाती है ताकि बेटियों और महिलाओं को पुरुषों के साथ कंधा से कंधा मिलाने का अवसर मिल सके। आज गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर हम आपको बताते हैं देशभर में चल रही ऐसी ही कुछ योजनाओं के बारे में।

बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ कार्यक्रम- इस कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत हरियाणा से की गई थी क्योंकि यहां पुरुषों और महिलाओं की संख्या में काफी अंतर है। इस कार्यक्रम का लक्ष्य लिंग के आधर पर भेदभाव रोकने और हर एक बच्ची को शिक्षा प्रदान करना है।

किशोरियों के सशक्तिकरण के लिए राजीव गांधी योजना- यह कार्यक्रम महिला एवं बाल मंत्रालय चलाता है। यह कार्यक्रम भारत के 200 जिलों में 11-18 साल की किशोरियों की देखभाल आती है। इसके तहत किशोरियों को खाना, आयरन की गोलियां दी जाती हैं।

इंदिरा गांधी मातृत्व सहयोग योजना- इस कार्यक्रम का उद्देश्य 19 साल या उससे ज्यादा उम्र की स्तनपान कराने वाली महिलाओं को दो बच्चों के जन्म तक आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान करना है। इस योजना के तहत माताओं को 6,000 रुपए की राशि प्रदान की जाती है। 

RELATED

कस्तूरबा गांधी बालिका विद्यालय योजना- इस योजना के तहत जिन ग्रामीण इलाको में महिला साक्षरता की दर कम है वहां राज्य सरकारे 75 और 25 प्रतिशत योगदान देती हैं। इस योजना के जरिए अनुसूचित जाति/ अनुसूचित जनजाति और पिछड़े वर्ग की बालिकाओं का स्कूल में दाखिला करवाना शामिल है। 
republic day republic day 2018 women policies

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

padmaavat release on 25 january but Big challenge to get back the budget
Bollywood

250 ‌करोड़ के बजट में बनी 'पद्मावत' के सामने आई एक और मुश्किल, हो सकता है करोड़ों का नुकसान

20 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 contestant arshi khan signs a film starring Baahubali star prabhas
Bollywood

बिग बॉस की इस कॉमनर की किस्मत खुली, बड़े बजट की फिल्म में रोमांस करेंगे 'बाहुबली'

20 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestants ready for bollywood and television debut
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के इन 7 कंटेस्टेंट्स की खुली किस्मत, किसी को मिली फिल्म तो किसी को मिला शो

20 जनवरी 2018

Here Are Some Facts About The Rani Padmavati
Bollywood

फिल्म से पहले जान लें कौन हैं 'पद्मावती', 16 हजार दासियों के साथ जौहर करने पर क्यों हुईं थीं मजबूर

20 जनवरी 2018

gully boy ranveer singh transformation body
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह को ये क्या हो गया कि दिखने लगे ऐसे, सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीर वायरल

20 जनवरी 2018

box office collection 1921 showing good collection kaalakaandi mukkabaaz
Bollywood

सलमान की इस हीरोइन से डरे लोग, 'कालाकांडी' और 'मुक्काबाज' को पीछे छोड़ा

20 जनवरी 2018

Preity Zinta is pregnant and hiding her BABY BUMP
Bollywood

बॉबी देओल की इस हीरोइन की ऐसी तस्वीरें आईं सामने, छिपाने को हुईं मजबूर

20 जनवरी 2018

Simple to bold Mandira Bedi fashion mantra can help you to get fashionable
Fashion street

45 की उम्र में 25 जैसा फिगर, इस एक्ट्रेस ने बिकनी में दिए ऐसे पोज, बीच पर लगी आग

20 जनवरी 2018

taapsee panuu and saqib saleem starrer film dil juunglee first song
Bollywood

तापसी पन्नू की फिल्म का पहला गाना 'नचले ना' रिलीज, एक दिन में 30 लाख लोगों ने देखा

20 जनवरी 2018

Unknown facts about Deepika Padukone look in Padmaavat film
Fashion street

400 किलो सोने से लदकर दीपिका बनीं 'पद्मावती', 1 घंटे तक पहनती रहती थीं गहने

20 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

CJI Dipak Misra to hear cbi special judge loya case
India News

जस्टिस लोया केस: बेंच में बड़ा बदलाव, चार जजों के विरोध के बाद अब खुद सुनवाई करेंगे CJI

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा सीबीआई के विशेष जज बीएच लोया की मौत से जुड़े केस की सुनवाई करेंगे।

20 जनवरी 2018

Karnataka assembly elections: Poster wars start before state polls
India News

कर्नाटक में विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले छिड़ा पोस्टर वार, हो रही मतदाताओं को लुभाने की हर कोशिश 

20 जनवरी 2018

kumar vishwas said, Its very unfortunate and sad the action against 20 AAP MLA
India News

AAP विधायकों के मामले पर बोले कुमार विश्वास- CM के विशेषाधिकार की वजह से रहा चुप

20 जनवरी 2018

Shivsena and TMC stand beside Arvind Kejriwal on disqualification of 20 MLAs
India News

शिवसेना और TMC ने किया AAP का समर्थन, ममता बोलीं-EC ने विधायकों को नहीं दिया सुनवाई का मौका

20 जनवरी 2018

Gujarat Multiplex Association decided not to screen Padmaavat
India News

विरोध से डरे गुजरात के सिनेमा मालिकों ने सुनाया 'सुप्रीम' फैसला- नहीं दिखाएंगे पद्मावत

20 जनवरी 2018

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu slippers got missing when he visits BJP MP house for meeting
India News

जब उप-राष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडु की चप्पलें हो गईं चोरी, जानें फिर क्या हुआ

20 जनवरी 2018

Rajnath Singh Said, Money can not decide the price of martyr
India News

राजनाथ सिंह बोले- पैसों के आधार पर नहीं तय कर सकते शहीदों की कीमत

20 जनवरी 2018

Mamata is demanding Vivekananda, Bose birth anniversaries be declared national holidays
India News

ममता ने पीएम मोदी को लिखी चिट्ठी, विवेकानंद-बोस की जन्मतिथि को घोषित करें राष्ट्रीय अवकाश

20 जनवरी 2018

NationalHerald case adjourned till 17th March, Subramanian Swamy submitted documents in court
India News

नेशनल हेराल्ड: स्वामी ने कोर्ट में सौंपे दस्तावेज, 17 मार्च तक के लिए सुनवाई स्थगित

20 जनवरी 2018

Supreme Court said that caste of a person is decided by birth not by marriage
India News

SC ने कहा- शादी से नहीं बल्कि जन्म से होती है जाति निर्धारित

20 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

आनंदीबेन पटेल बनेंगी इस राज्य की गवर्नर, देखिए उनका राजनीतिक सफर

गुजरात की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री आनंदी बेन पटेल मध्यप्रदेश की राज्यपाल होंगी। खबरों की माने तो आनंदी बेन पटेल की हामी के बाद उनके नाम की घोषणा की गई हैं। अमर उजाला टीवी की खास पेशकश में देखिए, कैसा रहा आंदनी बेन पटेल का राजनीतिक सफरनामा।

20 जनवरी 2018

Explosive found near Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya of Bihar 3:00

बोधगया को दहलाने की कोशिश नाकाम, तीन विस्फोटक मिले

20 जनवरी 2018

Watch: Stag rescued from canal of Gosikhurd dam 1:30

VIDEO: इसे नहर से बाहर निकालने में वन विभाग के छूटे पसीने

20 जनवरी 2018

Attack helicopter Rudra to make maiden appearance in Republic Day Parade 3:14

गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में पहली बार दिखेगा ‘रुद्र’ का जलवा

20 जनवरी 2018

Meet India’s wonder man who survives on ‘soil’ 3:03

मिट्टी खाकर पिछले 90 सालों से जिंदा है ये आदमी

20 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Jagar singer will be honore by President Ramnath Kovind
Dehradun

अपनी आवाज से दिलों में बसी जागर गायिका को राष्ट्रपति करेंगे सम्मानित

20 जनवरी 2018

republic day
Bulandshahar

ध्वजारोहण, परेड और सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों की रही धूम

18 जनवरी 2018

illegal wine recovered from chandigarh railway station
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ में गणतंत्र दिवस को लेकर कड़ी चौकसी, स्टेशन पर मिली शराब की 28 पेटियां

16 जनवरी 2018

high alert in srinagar on republic day
Jammu

J&K: गणतंत्र दिवस पर श्रीनगर में आतंकी हमले के इनपुट, पूरे शहर में हाई अलर्ट, बढ़ाई गई सुरक्षा

15 जनवरी 2018

Home ministry advisory on Republic Day Do not use plastic made National flags
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस पर रहें सावधान, प्‍लास्टिक के बने झंडों का प्रयोग किया तो हो सकती है जेल

10 जनवरी 2018

India will be the first choice of ASEAN nations, China behind
India News

चीन को पीछे छोड़ ASEAN राष्ट्रों की पहली पसंद होगा भारत, दिख रहा है असर

10 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.