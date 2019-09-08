शहर चुनें

St Vincent and the Grenadines PM arrives Delhi for five day visit

कैरेबियाई देश सेंट विंसेट के प्रधानमंत्री पांच दिन के दौरे पर भारत पहुंचे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 08 Sep 2019 10:05 AM IST
राल्फ ई. गोनसेल्वस
राल्फ ई. गोनसेल्वस - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें

खास बातें

  • कैरेबियाई देश सेंट विंसेंट और ग्रेनेडाइंस के प्रधानमंत्री दिल्ली पहुंचे।
  • राल्फ ई. गोनसेल्वस प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मुलाकात करेंगे।
  • राल्फ पांच दिन के भारत के दौरे पर आए हैं।
  • वह विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर से भी मुलाकात करेंगे। 
कैरेबियाई देश सेंट विंसेंट और ग्रेनेडाइंस के प्रधानमंत्री राल्फ ई. गोनसेल्वस दिल्ली पहुंच गए हैं। वह पांच दिन के भारत के दौरे पर आए हैं। इस दौरान वह प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर से मुलाकात करेंगे। 
