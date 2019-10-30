एस.एस. खंडारे लद्दाख पुलिस प्रमुख और उमंग नरूला एलजी के सलाहकार नियुक्त 

S S Khandare, Inspector General of Police (IPS, J&K, 1995) appointed as the Head of Police of the Union Territory of Ladakh, with effect from 31st October 2019. pic.twitter.com/oFinlLMPlb— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019
Indian Administrative Service Officer Umang Narula has been appointed as Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, with effect from 31 October. pic.twitter.com/voVqzIIAM3— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019
30 अक्टूबर 2019