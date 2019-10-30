शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   SS Khandare will be police chief of ladakh and Umang Narula appointed LG adviser

एस.एस. खंडारे लद्दाख पुलिस प्रमुख और उमंग नरूला एलजी के सलाहकार नियुक्त 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 30 Oct 2019 09:48 PM IST
Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh
Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
ख़बर सुनें
नवनिर्मित केंद्र शासित प्रदेश लद्दाख में पुलिस महानिदेशक एस.एस. खंडारे को पुलिस प्रमुख की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है। जबकि उमंग नरूला को उप राज्यपाल के सलाहकार की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है। 
विज्ञापन





नया फैसला 31 अक्तूबर से लागू हो जाएगा। गृह मंत्रालय ने इस संबंध में आदेश जारी किया है। खंडारे 1995 जम्मू कश्मीर बैच के आईपीएस अधिकारी हैं। इसके अलावा 1989 जम्मू कश्मीर बैच के आईएएस उमंग नरूला लद्दाख के उप राज्यपाल के सलाहकार के तौर पर काम करेंगे। 
सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

कश्मीर
India News

कश्मीर- लद्दाख अब होगा केन्द्र शासित प्रदेश, जानिए कैसे बदल जाएगा अधिकार

30 अक्टूबर 2019

Radha Krishna mathur and Girish Chandra Murmu
India News

गुरुवार को मिलेंगे जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख को पहले उपराज्यपाल, हाई कोर्ट की चीफ जस्टिस दिलाएंगी शपथ

30 अक्टूबर 2019

LEH-Laddakh
Opinion

लेह को कैसा विकास चाहिए: सकरात्मक बदलाव की संभावना है, पर पर्यावरण को नुकसान पहुंचने का डर भी

30 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Tomorrow Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will become Union Territories
India News

हिंसा के साये में बंटने को तैयार, कल केंद्र शासित प्रदेश बन जाएंगे जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख 

30 अक्टूबर 2019

डिवकॉम सौगत बिस्वास
Jammu

लद्दाख: पहले डिवकॉम सौगत हो सकते हैं मुख्य सचिव, यूटी बनने पर प्रशासनिक पद पर तैनाती की अटकलें

29 अक्टूबर 2019

ladakh
Jammu

यूटी बनने पर पहली नवंबर को लद्दाख दिवस मनाने की तैयारी

29 अक्टूबर 2019

सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
Astrology Services

सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
विज्ञापन
370 article kashmir ladakh
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

देवेंद्र फडणवीस-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

फडणवीस बोले- महायुति की ही बनेगी सरकार, शिवसेना का दावा-कई विधायकों ने दिया समर्थन

30 अक्टूबर 2019

mahi gill, Tisca Chopra
Bollywood

खूबसूरती के बावजूद कामयाब न हो पाईं ये 5 बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस, एक को करने पड़े मां के रोल

30 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
शाहरुख खान-गौरी और मैनेजर के साथ ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन
Bollywood

जान पर खेलकर शाहरुख ने बचाई ऐश्वर्या राय की मैनेजर की जान, आग से खुद भी झुलसे

30 अक्टूबर 2019

नीसा देवगन
Bollywood

देखें, पहले कैसी नजर आती थीं अजय देवगन की बेटी नीसा, अब मेकअप को लेकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

30 अक्टूबर 2019

सोनाली फोगाट
Chandigarh

भाजपा नेता और 'टिक टॉक' स्टार सोनाली फोगाट के साथ मारपीट, जान से मारने की मिली धमकी

30 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
केजरीवाल ने की बस में यात्रा
Delhi NCR

बस में सफर करते दिखे केजरीवाल, महिलाओं ने दिया जवाब-किसकी बनेगी सरकार?

30 अक्टूबर 2019

मुलायम सिंह से मिले सीएम योगी
Lucknow

मुलायम सिंह यादव से मिले मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ, शिवपाल सिंह भी रहे साथ

30 अक्टूबर 2019

केबीसी 11
Bollywood

केबीसी 11: धोनी से जुड़े सवाल का जवाब नहीं दे पाई गुजरात से आईं टीचर, क्या आपको पता है उत्तर?

30 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Cricket News

सट्टेबाज से लगातार संपर्क में थे शाकिब-अल-हसन, सामने आई Whatsapp की पूरी बातचीत

30 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bareilly

हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, दूसरे राज्यों की युवतियों संग अंतरंग मिले व्यापारी

30 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

eu mps press conference
India News

कश्मीर पहुंचे यूरोपीय संघ के सांसदों ने कहा- अनुच्छेद 370 भारत का आंतरिक मामला

कश्मीर दौरे पर गए यूरोपीय यूनियन के सांसदों ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर पाकिस्तानी दुष्प्रचार की पोल खोल दी

30 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कांग्रेस नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी
India News

कश्मीर में मारे गए मजदूरों पर अधीर रंजन की मांग ,कहा- पीएम दें सभी को आर्थिक मदद

30 अक्टूबर 2019

मोदी
India News

गुजरात पहुंचे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने की मां हीराबेन से मुलाकात

30 अक्टूबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

फडणवीस बोले- महायुति की ही बनेगी सरकार, शिवसेना का दावा-कई विधायकों ने दिया समर्थन

30 अक्टूबर 2019

एमआई-17 हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश
India News

बडगाम चॉपर क्रैश में शहीद सभी 6 जवानों को वीरता पुरस्कार देने की सिफारिश

30 अक्टूबर 2019

अपनी मां के साथ प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर का इतिहास बदलने से ठीक पहले प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने मां से की मुलाकात

30 अक्टूबर 2019

संजय राउत
India News

महाराष्ट्र की कुंडली तो हम ही बनाएंगे: संजय राउत

30 अक्टूबर 2019

लद्दाख और कश्मीर
India News

आधी रात में खत्म हो जाएगा जम्मू-कश्मीर का राज्य का दर्जा, मिलेंगे दो केंद्र शासित प्रदेश 

30 अक्टूबर 2019

कुडनकुलम न्यूक्लियर पावर प्लांट
India News

कुडनकुलम परमाणु संयंत्र के एक कंप्यूटर पर हुआ मैलवेयर हमला: एनपीसीआईएल

30 अक्टूबर 2019

अमित शाह, मोहन भागवत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अहम बैठक के बीच संघ ने की अपील, खुले मन से सभी पक्ष स्वीकार करें राम मंदिर पर फैसला

30 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

गुजरात पहुंचे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने की मां हीराबेन से मुलाकात

पीएम मोदी ने मां से मुलाकात की है। सरदार पटेल की 144वीं जयंती के मौके पर पीएम मोदी गुजरात पहुंचे हैं।

30 अक्टूबर 2019

संजय राउत 1:14

महाराष्ट्र की कुंडली तो हम ही बनाएंगे: संजय राउत

30 अक्टूबर 2019

मनोज तिवारी 1:10

फ्री बस यात्रा पर बोले मनोज तिवारी- बस है नहीं चुनाव में फ्री वादे किए जा रहे

30 अक्टूबर 2019

कश्मीर 1:12

कश्मीर- लद्दाख अब होगा केन्द्र शासित प्रदेश, जानिए कैसे बदल जाएगा अधिकार

30 अक्टूबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:24

एक सत्याग्रह जिसने पटेल को बना दिया सरदार

30 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

सीबीआई (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मनी लांड्रिंग मामले में पैलान समूह के अध्यक्ष गिरफ्तार, 500 करोड़ गबन का आरोप

30 अक्टूबर 2019

दोकलम सड़क निर्माण कार्य पूरा
India News

दोकलम तक सड़कः 40 मिनट का हुआ रास्ता, सीमा पर बिछ रहा सड़कों का जाल

30 अक्टूबर 2019

जस्टिस एसए बोबड़े
India News

जस्टिस बोबडे बोले, अयोध्या पर फैसले का मुझे और सभी को इंतजार

30 अक्टूबर 2019

शिवसेना प्रवक्ता व राज्यसभा सदस्य संजय राउत
India News

'महाराष्ट्र की कुंडली तो हम ही बनाएंगे, ग्रहों को सही जगह रखने की ताकत अभी भी शिवसेना के पास'

30 अक्टूबर 2019

CONCEPT
India News

एक सत्याग्रह जिसने पटेल को बना दिया सरदार

30 अक्टूबर 2019

बाढ़: फाइल फोटो
India News

2050 तक बाढ़ से डूब सकते हैं मुंबई और कोलकाता, नए शोध में दावा

30 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited