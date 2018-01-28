अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Spiritual Leader Siddheshwar Swami decline accepting the Padma Shri award

आध्यात्मिक गुरु सिद्धेश्वर स्वामी ने ठुकराया पद्श्री सम्मान, पीएम मोदी को लिखी चिट्ठी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 10:03 AM IST
Spiritual Leader Siddheshwar Swami decline accepting the Padma Shri award
सिद्धेश्वर स्वामी
विजयपुर के आध्यात्मिक गुरु सिद्धेश्वर स्वामी ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को एक पत्र लिखा है। जिसमें उन्होंने खुद को सरकार से मिले पद्मश्री सम्मान को स्वीकार करने से मना कर दिया है। 26 जनवरी को लिखे अपने पत्र में उन्होंने यह सम्मान स्वीकार ना करने के बारे में जानकारी दी है।

स्वामी ने लिखा है कि मैं भारत सरकार का बहुत आभारी हूं कि उन्होंने मुझे प्रतिष्ठित पद्मश्री सम्मान दिया। आपको (नरेंद्र मोदी) और सरकार को इज्जत देते हुए मैं आपको इस महान सम्मान को स्वीकार करने में अपनी अक्षमता जाहिर करना चाहता हूं।

सिद्धेश्वर ने आगे कहा- एक सन्यासी के तौर पर मैं अवॉर्ड्स में कम दिलचस्पी रखता हूं। मैं उम्मीद करता हूं कि आप पद्मश्री अवॉर्ड को स्वीकार ना करने के मेरे निर्णय का आदर करेंगे।


