अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड: दो नवंबर तक के लिए बढ़ी रतुल पुरी की न्यायिक हिरासत

A Special Court in Delhi extends judicial custody of businessman Ratul Puri till November 2, in connection with AgustaWestland VVIP chopper money laundering case. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/MZtAxcwFEn— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019
हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहरलाल खट्टर भाजपा के शीर्ष नेतृत्व से मुलाकात करने के लिए दिल्ली पहुंच गए हैं। मनोहरलाल खट्टर नई सरकार के गठन को लेकर भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा और प्रभारी अनिल जैन से दिल्ली में मुलाकात करने वाले हैं।
25 अक्टूबर 2019