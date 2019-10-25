शहर चुनें

अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड: दो नवंबर तक के लिए बढ़ी रतुल पुरी की न्यायिक हिरासत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 25 Oct 2019 11:27 AM IST
रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली की विशेष अदालत ने मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ के भांजे और व्यावसायी रतुल पुरी की न्यायिक हिरासत को दो नवंबर तक के लिए बढ़ा दिया है। वह अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड के मनी लांड्रिंग मामले में जेल में बंद हैं।
