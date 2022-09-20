West Bengal: 24 परगना में शिक्षकों के तबादलों का भारी विरोध, छात्रों ने रेल पटरियों को अवरुद्ध किया

पश्चिम बंगाल के दक्षिण 24 परगना में शिक्षकों के तबादलों के विरोध में छात्रों ने धरना-प्रदर्शन किया। स्कूल के छात्रों ने शिक्षकों के अचानक स्थानांतरण को लेकर कैनिंग के गौरदाहा हॉल्ट रेलवे स्टेशन में विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। छात्रों ने रेलवे पटरियों को अवरुद्ध कर दिया जिससे क्षेत्र में ट्रेनों की आवाजाही प्रभावित रही।
S 24 Parganas, WB | Teachers in our school are getting transferred without notice. We want our message to reach teachers so we are protesting on rail tracks, we wouldn't stop until we get some notification regarding this matter from higher authorities: Students of the school https://t.co/yAvTVBBXBm— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022
