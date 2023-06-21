Manpur Violence: 'देश की अंतरात्मा पर गहरा घाव छोड़ गई अभूतपूर्व हिंसा', सोनिया गांधी ने शांति की अपील की

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
कांग्रेस संसदीय दल की अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी ने बुधवार को मणिपुर में शांति की अपील जारी की और कहा कि राज्य के लोगों के जीवन को तबाह करने वाली अभूतपूर्व हिंसा ने देश की अंतरात्मा पर गहरा घाव छोड़ दिया है। कांग्रेस द्वारा सोशल मीडिया पर साझा किए गए एक वीडियो संदेश में उन्होंने दुख व्यक्त किया कि लोगों को अपने घर से भागने के लिए मजबूर किया गया।
The unprecedented violence that has devastated the lives of people in Manipur has left a deep wound in the conscience of our nation.— Congress (@INCIndia) June 21, 2023
I am deeply saddened to see the people forced to flee the only place they call home.
I appeal for peace and harmony. Our choice to embark on the… pic.twitter.com/BDiuKyNGoe
