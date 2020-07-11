शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Sonia Gandhi holds meeting with Lok Sabha MPs through video conferencing over current political situation

सोनिया गांधी ने पार्टी के सांसदों के साथ वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए की बैठक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 11 Jul 2020 11:24 AM IST
विज्ञापन
कांग्रेस नेताओं ने आज बैठक की
कांग्रेस नेताओं ने आज बैठक की - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस की अतंरिम अध्यक्षा सोनिया गांधी ने दिल्ली में पार्टी के लोकसभा सांसदों के साथ वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए बैठक की। जिसमें आर्थिक स्थिति और कोविड-19 के कारण उत्पन्न वर्तमान राजनीतिक स्थिति पर चर्चा की गई।
विज्ञापन


 
 
Safalta.com के 45 दिन के रैंक बूस्टर कोर्स से करें JEE (Mains) और NEET की पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sonia gandhi congress mps video conferencing covid 19

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

विकास की लाश देख चीख उठी रिचा, बोली मैं चलाऊंगी बंदूक...जिसने मरवाया, जिसने मारा अब सब मरेंगे

11 जुलाई 2020

Vikas Dubey encounter
Kanpur

बसपा सुप्रीमो से सीधे मिलता था विकास दुबे, जो कहता था वही करते थे सपा विधायक, दो भाजपा MLA बेहद करीबी

11 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
kanpur encounter
Kanpur

एक और बड़ी वारदात को तैयार था विकास, असलहों की खरीदारी करना चाहता था, गुर्गों ने की थी डील

11 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

एसटीएफ की पूछताछ में जय ने किए अहम खुलासे, बताया विकास का आठ करोड़ रुपया किन धंधों में लगाया

11 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे का एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

विकास से पहले सोशल मीडिया पर एनकाउंटर का ‘पोस्टमार्टम’, सबसे बड़ा सवाल सफारी से टीयूवी में कैसे पहुंचा

11 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

बड़ा खुलासा : मंत्री का हाथ, कारोबारी का साथ और वकील का दिमाग...विकास ने उगले थे कई सच

11 जुलाई 2020

कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
विशेष

भारत में कोरोना की रफ्तार दुनिया के सबसे प्रभावित अमेरिका-ब्राजील से भी ज्यादा तेज

11 जुलाई 2020

Operation Clean Half gang including gangster clean search for others
Lucknow

ऑपरेशन क्लीनः सरगना समेत आधा गैंग साफ, बाकियों की तलाश

11 जुलाई 2020

इंश्योरेंस
Banking Beema

आ गई 'कोरोना कवच' पॉलिसी, प्रीमियम 447 से शुरू, जानें कितना मिलेगा कवर

11 जुलाई 2020

Coronavirus Drug Update
Health & Fitness

'कोरोनाविर' के नाम से आ गई कोरोना वायरस की नई दवा, इलाज में है कारगर

11 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited