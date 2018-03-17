शहर चुनें

सोनिया का बस एक एजेंडा, राहुल गांधी की मार्केटिंग करनाः BJP

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 17 Mar 2018 07:08 PM IST
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा - फोटो : ANI
भारतीय जनता पार्टी (बीजेपी) के प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने कांग्रेस की पूर्व अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी पर तीखा हमला बोला है। बीजेपी प्रवक्ता ने कांग्रेस पर परिवारवाद की राजनीति का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि सोनिया गांधी का बस एक एजेंडा है, एक परिवार को प्रमोट करो और राहुल गांधी को कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष के रूप में प्रमोट करो। उन्होंने कहा कि एक नेता के रूप में राहुल गांधी पूरी तरह असफल हुए हैं। इसके अलावा इस दौरान संबित पात्रा ने मोदी सरकार की तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि मौजूदा एनडीए सरकार का एजेंडा देश के 125 करोड़ लोगों को प्रमोट करना है। 2019 में 125 करोड़ लोग फिर से प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के लिए वोट करेंगे।
गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी की अगुवाई में कांग्रेस के 84वें अधिवेशन का आयोजन दिल्ली में किया गया। इस दौरान मोदी सरकार को कटघरे में खड़ा करते हुए सोनिया गांधी ने मनमोहन सरकार की उपलब्धियों को याद दिलाया। उन्होंने कहा कि मौजूदा मोदी सरकार, मनमोहन सरकार के कार्यकाल में बनाई गई योजनाओं को कमजोर कर रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस न कभी झुकी है और न कभी झुकेगी। 

उन्होंने अपने संबोधन में आगे कहा कि हम अच्छा भारत बनाने के लिए कांग्रेस हर कुर्बानी देने के लिए तैयार है। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस, सरकार के भ्रष्टाचार को उजागर कर रही है। सोनिया ने अपने कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील की, कि अपनी निजी आकांक्षाओं को दरकिनार करते हुए देश को आगे ले जाने में अपना सहयोग दें। पक्षपात मुक्त भारत बनाने में सहयोग करें। हाहाकार मुक्त भारत बनाने में अपना योगदान दें। सोनिया गांधी ने कहा कि जिन राज्यों में हमारी सरकार नहीं है वहां राज्य सरकारें हमारे लोगों पर अत्याचार और अन्याय कर रही हैं। लेकिन कांग्रेस के कर्मठ कार्यकर्ता अन्याय और अत्याचार के खिलाफ संघर्ष करते रहे हैं। 
 

 

