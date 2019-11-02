नड्डा का सोनिया पर पलटवार- प्रणव मुखर्जी, वीके सिंह की जासूसी किसने कराई?

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi:Latest shocking revelation that through Israeli Pegasus software acquired by Modi govt snooping&spying activities on activists,journalists&politicians have taken place.These activities are not only illegal&unconstitutional, they're shameful pic.twitter.com/uvPyW5Fon1— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019
BJP Working President JP Nadda: While Govt has already clarified its stand on this issue, perhaps Mrs. Gandhi could enlighten nation about who at 10 Janpath authorised snooping on Pranab Mukherjee when he was minister in UPA&Gen VK Singh when he was the Army Chief. (File pic) https://t.co/8BaaNRAWkR pic.twitter.com/sTYBsSgMZq— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019
