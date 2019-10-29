शहर चुनें

socket bomb explosion near Border outpost in west Bengal

पश्चिम बंगाल: बम फटने से तीन लोगों की मौत, एक घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पश्चिम बंगाल Updated Tue, 29 Oct 2019 02:39 AM IST
socket bomb explosion near Border outpost in west Bengal
- फोटो : ANI
पश्चिम बंगाल के फर्जीपारा में बॉर्डर आउटपोस्ट के पास बम फटने से तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि एक घायल हो गया। सीमा सुरक्षा बल के मुताबिक, बम को एक बाल्टी में मवेशी तस्करों ने छुपा कर रखा था।
बीएसएफ के अधिकारी के मुताबिक घटना को सोमवार शाम करीब 6.20 बजे अंजाम दिया गया। घायल शख्स को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जहां फिलहाल उसका इलाज किया जा रहा है।



 
bomb explosion death injured
Disclaimer

