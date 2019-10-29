पश्चिम बंगाल: बम फटने से तीन लोगों की मौत, एक घायल

WB: 3 people dead, 1 injured in socket bomb explosion— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) October 28, 2019
Read @ANI story | https://t.co/NXXI7LwFW8 pic.twitter.com/3fXe4VYXsB
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी ने मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ पांच से 15 नवंबर के बीच घोषित अभियान को धार के देने के लिए दो नवंबर को बैठक बुलाई है।
29 अक्टूबर 2019