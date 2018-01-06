Download App
ट्विटर पर ट्रोल हुईं स्मृति ईरानी, 15 मिनट में श्रीनगर से लेह पहुंचाने का किया था दावा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 12:55 PM IST
Smriti Irani trolled on twitter for sharing srinagar to leh in 15 minutes
ट्विटर हैंडल पर एक न्यूज का स्क्रीन शॉट शेयर करना केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी को भारी पड़ गया है। ट्विटर यूजर्स ने उनके शेयर किये गए पोस्ट को फर्जी बताकर ट्रोल कर दिया है। आपको बता दें कि ईरानी ने गुरुवार, 4 जनवरी 2017 को टाइम्स ऑफ इंडिया की खबर का स्क्रीन शॉट शेयर किया था।

जिसमें कहा गया था कि केंद्र सरकार ने जोजिला पास टनल को बनाने की मंजूरी दी है। इसके बनने से श्रीनगर और लेह की दूरी केवल 15 मिनट रह जायेगी। ट्विटर यूजर्स ने ईरानी के इस ट्वीट को ट्रोल करते हुए कहा कि जिस परियोजना को मोदी सरकार ने मंजूरी दी है, उसे मनमोहन सिंह की सरकार 2013 में पहले ही मंजूरी दे चुकी है। 

ट्विटर यूजर्स ने स्मृति को ट्रोल करते हुए कहा कि कृपया ट्वीट करने से पहले फैक्ट जांच लें। क्योंकि आप एक सम्मानित मंत्री हैं। कुछ यूजर्स ने कहा कि कृपया सही जानकारी ही शेयर करें। 

यूजर्स ने लिखा श्रीमती जी टनल बनने से श्रीनगर से लद्दाख की दूरी 15 मिनट में पूरी नहीं होगी बल्कि टनल की दूरी 15 मिनट में पूरी होगी। एक यूजर से TOI की हैडिंग को गलत बताते हुए कहा कि टनल की यात्रा 15 मिनट में पूरी होगी लेकिन श्रीनगर से लेह 15 मिनट में नहीं पहुंच सकते।
 

 

 

 

 
