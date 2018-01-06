Srinagar to Leh in 15 minutes: Cabinet approves Zojila Pass tunnel project— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 5, 2018
Not correct. The distance between Srinagar and Leh is 434 km.— Mufti Islah (@islahmufti) January 5, 2018
Yale Aunty goofs up again!!— K Padma Rani (@KPadmaRani1) January 5, 2018
Why are you in such a hurry to shout from the roof top?
Read the article first and then Tweet
We understand that your IQ is negligible to corelate 802 Km distance between Srinagar and Leh can't be covered in 15mins even by air #NeedEducatedCabinet
You may want to correct your tweet. It can’t be Srinagar to Leh in 15 min. It is the time that will be taken to cross the tunnel. Srinagar-Leh will most likely to take 18-20 hours. The original headline by ToI is wrong.— Nitin A. Gokhale (@nitingokhale) January 5, 2018
Mam it’s not Srinagar to Leh in 15 min but the tunnel takes approx 15 min to cross.Pls check facts before tweeting after all u are an Reputed Central minister https://t.co/gFYLoKQ2M7— Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) January 5, 2018
