फेमा उल्लंघन के लिए एमनेस्टी इंटरनेशनल इंडिया को कारण बताओ नोटिस

Show Cause Notice issued to Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd on 25 July by Special Director for alleged violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2019
(FEMA) under Borrowing & Lending Regulations to the tune of Rs 51.72 crores. pic.twitter.com/q3Y6kjsIzW
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
केंद्र सरकार ने वायुसेना को और ताकतवर बनाने के लिए 5000 करोड़ रुपये की आकाश मिसाइल परियोजना को मंजूरी दे दी है।
5 सितंबर 2019