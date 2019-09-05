शहर चुनें

फेमा उल्लंघन के लिए एमनेस्टी इंटरनेशनल इंडिया को कारण बताओ नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 05 Sep 2019 09:49 PM IST
मानवाधिकार संस्था एमनेस्टी इंटरनेशनल
मानवाधिकार संस्था एमनेस्टी इंटरनेशनल
विदेशी मुद्रा प्रबंधन अधिनियम (फेमा) का कथित रूप से उल्लंघन करने के लिए मानवाधिकार संस्था एमनेस्टी इंटरनेशनल इंडिया को विशेष निदेशक ने कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया है। एमनेस्टी इंटरनेशनल को यह नोटिस 25 जुलाई को 51.72 करोड़ रुपये के लिए उधार और उधार विनियम के तहत यह नोटिस जारी किया गया था। 
amnesty international show cause notice foreign exchange management act
5 सितंबर 2019

