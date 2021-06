महाराष्ट्र: शिवसेना सांसद संजय राउत ने सभी कयासों पर लगाया ब्रेक, कहा- पांच साल पूरा करेगी उद्धव सरकार

Shiv Sena, Congress & NCP stand united, committed to run govt for 5 yrs. Outsiders who want to form govt & are restless after losing power may try, but govt will continue. Attempts may be made to create cracks b/w Congress, NCP &Shiv Sena but it won't work: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/o2AlJSz9gh