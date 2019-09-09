देश के बाहर हम एकजुट, पाकिस्तान को एक इंच जमीन भी नहीं देंगे: शशि थरूर

Shashi Tharoor, Congress: Pakistan changed the status of Gilgit-Baltistan and PoK, who gave them the right to point a finger towards us? https://t.co/O1j5lLNlIg— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2019
Shashi Tharoor, Congress: I did not come to Congress party because I had any lifelong career here, I came because I believed it is the best vehicle for advancement of the ideas of inclusive & progressive India. We can not sacrifice those ideas merely for seats or votes. pic.twitter.com/VDjnZECYfV— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
लैंडर विक्रम का अंतिम समय में जमीनी स्टेशन से संपर्क टूटने तक चंद्रयान-2 मिशन के त्रुटिरहित एवं सटीक प्रक्षेपण तथा शानदार प्रबंधन ने इसरो को ऑर्बिटर के मोर्चे पर अत्यंत गौरवान्वित किया है। यह बात अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी के एक अधिकारी ने कही।
9 सितंबर 2019