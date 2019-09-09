शहर चुनें

देश के बाहर हम एकजुट, पाकिस्तान को एक इंच जमीन भी नहीं देंगे: शशि थरूर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 09 Sep 2019 04:55 PM IST
shashi tharoor
shashi tharoor
ख़बर सुनें
पूर्व विदेश मंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के मुद्दे पर राग अलापने वाले पाकिस्तान को आड़े हाथों लिया है। थरूर ने कहा कि देश के खिलाफ बोलने वालों पर विपक्ष एकजुट है और हम पाकिस्तान को एक इंच भी जमीन नहीं देंगे। 
थरूर ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान ने गिलगित-बाल्टिस्तान और पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर (पीओके) की स्थिति बदल दी। उन्हें हम पर उंगली उठाने का अधिकार किसने दिया?

शशि थरूर ने पाकिस्तान द्वारा जम्मू-कश्मीर के मुद्दे को यूएनएचआरसी में उठाने के सवाल पर कहा, "भारत के आंतरिक मामलों के संबंध में पाकिस्तान को हस्तक्षेप का कोई अधिकार नहीं है। हम विपक्ष में हैं, हम सरकार की आलोचना कर सकते हैं लेकिन भारत के बाहर, हम एक हैं। हम पाकिस्तान को एक इंच (जमीन) भी नहीं देंगे।
 

शशि थरूर ने बतौर संगठन कांग्रेस पार्टी के विचारों की भी तारीफ की। थरूर ने कहा, "मैं कांग्रेस पार्टी में इसलिए नहीं आया था क्योंकि मेरा यहां कोई आजीवन करियर था, मैं इसलिए आया क्योंकि मेरा मानना था कि यह समावेशी और प्रगतिशील भारत के विचारों की उन्नति के लिए सबसे अच्छा मंच है। हम उन विचारों को केवल सीटों या वोटों के लिए बलिदान नहीं कर सकते।" 
shashi tharoor congress pakistan gilgit-baltistan pok article 370 पाकिस्तान कांग्रेस शशि थरूर गिलगित-बाल्टिस्तान क्षेत्र गिलगित बाल्टिस्तान भारत गिलगित-बाल्टिस्तान पाकिस्तान पाक गिलगित-बाल्टिस्तान गिलगित-बाल्टिस्तान अनुच्छेद 370
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

