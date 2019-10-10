शहर चुनें

Sharad Pawar says what can one say when lemon-chilli is hung on Rafale aircraft like its new truck

राफेल की पूजा पर शरद पवार ने कसा तंज, पूछा- यह कोई नया ट्रक है क्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 10 Oct 2019 01:01 PM IST
शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Instagram
ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (एनसीपी) के अध्यक्ष शरद पवार ने राफेल की पूजा करने पर सवाल उठाए हैं। उन्होंने पूछा है कि वह कोई नया ट्रक है क्या जिसपर नींबू मिर्च लगाए गए हैं। उन्होंने कहा, 'मुझे राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा को लेकर लिए गए फैसले पर कोई शक नहीं है। लेकिन मैंने पढ़ा है। मुझे नहीं पता कि यह सच है या नहीं लेकिन कोई इसपर क्या कहेगा जब राफेल लड़ाकू विमान पर नींबू मिर्च लटकाई गई हो। ताकि उसे बुरी नजर से बचाया जा सके जैसे कि वह नया खरीदा हुआ ट्रक हो।' 
sharad pawar rajnath singh rafale aircraft
