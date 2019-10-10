राफेल की पूजा पर शरद पवार ने कसा तंज, पूछा- यह कोई नया ट्रक है क्या

Sharad Pawar, NCP: I have no doubts on the decision taken for national security. But I have read, I don't know if it is true, but what can one say when lemon-chilli is hung on Rafale aircraft with the idea of protecting it from curse just like it's hung on a newly-purchased truck pic.twitter.com/z3U04i2Qhm— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2019
उन्होंने पार्टी कार्यालय के बाहर पीएमसी बैंक के जमाकर्ताओं के प्रदर्शन पर कहा कि सरकार का कोई लेना-देना नहीं है। आरबीआई इस मामले को देख रही है।
10 अक्टूबर 2019