Home ›   India News ›   Shah Mahmood Qureshi writes to Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and congratulatie him

पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्री ने एस जयशंकर को पत्र लिखकर दी शुभकामना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 07 Jun 2019 11:26 AM IST
सुब्रमण्यम जयशंकर-शाह महमूद कुरैशी (फाइल फोटो)
सुब्रमण्यम जयशंकर-शाह महमूद कुरैशी (फाइल फोटो)
पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्री शाह महमूद कुरैशी ने भारत के विदेश मंत्री डॉक्टर सुब्रमण्यम जयशंकर को पत्र लिखा है। जिसमें उन्होंने विदेश मंत्री के तौर पर उनकी नियुक्ति पर शुभकामना दी। जयशंकर पहले मोदी कार्यकाल के दौरान विदेश सचिव की जिम्मेदारी निभा चुके हैं। उनसे पहले सुषमा स्वराज विदेश मंत्री थीं।
पत्र में कुरैशी ने दोनों देशों के बीच बातचीत की वकालत की है। इससे पहले पांच जून को पाकिस्तान के विदेश सचिव पूर्व उच्चायुक्त सोहेल महमूद ईद-उल-फितर के मौके पर भारत में मौजूद थे। 

shah mahmood qureshi subrahmanyam jaishankar letter congratulation शाह महमूद कुरैशी सुब्रमण्यम जयशंकर
